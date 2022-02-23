Petrobras sells the largest onshore oil field in ES, gas pipelines and port

Petrobras Fazenda Alegre oil treatment plant. Credit: Carlos Alberto Silva

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (22) that it will sell 100% of its stake in a set of four onshore oil production fields located in the north of Espírito Santo, known as the North Capixaba Pole. Among the assets is the installation of Fazenda Alegre, the largest onshore oil field in the state, as well as pipelines and a port terminal.

The complex will be acquired by the company Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba, a subsidiary of the international private equity group Seacrest, based in Norway.

The total value of the sale is up to US$ 544 million, around R$ 2.7 billion at the current price. Of this amount, US$ 35.85 million will be paid on the date of execution of the contract; US$ 42.15 million at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments provided for in contracts, depending on future Brent prices (barrel of oil).



The negotiation still depends on approval by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The announcement was made by the company in fact relevant to the market.

The North Pole of Capixaba, located in the Espírito Santo Basin, comprises the fields of Cancã (CNC), Fazenda Alegre (FAL), Fazenda São Rafael (FSRL) and Fazenda Santa Luzia (FSL). It is located in the municipalities of Linhares, Jaguaré and São Mateus. (see map below). Petrobras is the operator in all the pole’s concessions, with a 100% stake.

Map: North Pole Capixaba is located in the Espírito Santo Basin, in Espírito Santo, in the municipalities of Jaguaré, Linhares and São Mateus. Credit: Reproduction/Petrobras

Altogether, it has 269 wells in operation, three oil treatment stations, four satellite stations in the Fazenda Alegre field and 73.81 km of gas and oil pipelines. The average production of the North Pole of Capixaba in 2021 was approximately 6.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 52.2 thousand m³/day of natural gas.

The complex also comprises the North Capixaba Terminal (TNC), operated by Transpetro, and all the production facilities contained in the ring fence (fields) of the four concessions that are also part of the complex. The ownership of some land on the site was also sold.

North Capixaba Terminal, in São Mateus. Credit: Edson Martins

The TNC consists of five tanks for receiving oil and condensate (approximately 16,160 m³ each) with in-line operational measurement at its entrance. It also has infrastructure for receiving trucks.

According to the oil company, the sale is part of the company’s strategy to concentrate its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, “where it has demonstrated a great competitive advantage over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions. “, says the note.