PF launches operation against human organ trafficking for clothing production in Asia

PF launched operation that investigates human organ trafficking scheme in Manaus

The Federal Police launched this Tuesday (22), In Manaus, Operation Plastina, which investigates an alleged human organ trafficking scheme for a clothing and accessories designer in Singapore.

PF agents were in the anatomy laboratory of the University of the State of Amazonas (UEA), from where a person would have sent a hand and three human placentas to the stylist.

The corporation explained that two search and seizure warrants were served. In addition to the UEA, agents were at the suspect’s house, whose identity was not revealed.

The investigated was also the subject of a warrant for removal from the public service he exercises. He can now answer for the crime of international trafficking and human organs, with a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

understand the investigation

The PF acted after receiving an anonymous tip that the suspect had sent the plastinated organs to the designer, who would produce clothes and accessories using materials of human nature. That’s why the operation was named that way.

Plastination is a process for preserving biological material, in which body fluids (water and fixative solutions) and lipids are extracted from them through chemical methods, replacing them with plastic resins such as silicone, polyester and epoxy.