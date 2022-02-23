Pia returns to demand better physical condition of the women’s team | international football

After Brazil’s participation in the Tournament of France – one defeat and two draws, including the 0-0 this Tuesday against Finland -, the Pia Sundhage technique returned to relate the results below expectations to the physical condition of the women’s team, repeating a criticism already made previously.

According to the Swedish coach, improving physically will allow players to be more effective in their plays.

– We need to increase our physical performance, because if we do that, they (the players) will have a better technique, they will make the best choices and we will be more connected, both in attack and in defense – said Pia.

Exams in France rule out fracture in midfielder Duda after hit in national team game

The coach recalled that there is a difference in preparation in the Brazilian group, formed by players who are active in Europe and others who only started training a few weeks ago, in the case of those who work in Brazil and the United States.

– We need to be more in shape, and there is also the question of the season. The athletes who work in Brazil have not even started (the season). This may be a factor in explaining this lack of connection. But if you’re going to play a three- or four-game tournament, we need to improve our physique.

Pia Sundhage acknowledged the disappointment with the team’s offensive performance, which completely dominated the actions in the match against Finland without being able to remove the zero from the score.