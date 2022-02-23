Piracicaba Sugarcane Suppliers Hospital resumes care for SUS patients | Piracicaba and Region

In a new note, issued in the late afternoon, the HFC announces the resumption with the Vacancy Regulation Center (CRV) of the city. “At the moment there was a reduction in the number of hospitalizations of patients linked to the SUS in the premises of the emergency room”, says the document.

The HFC is a private hospital, but it has an agreement with the City of Piracicaba to receive patients from the public network through transfer through the CRV. It is not an “open door” unit, that is, it only receives SUS patients through this center.

The suspension did not harm those who are hospitalized or undergo some type of treatment by the SUS in the hospital.

In the afternoon, before the announcement of the resumption, the Secretary of Health, Filemon Silvano, spoke with the EPTVaffiliate TV Globo, and stated that as the contract with the government is in force, the suspension could be considered an omission.

Suspension of calls

This Tuesday morning (22) a sign pasted on the entrance to the emergency room communicated the decision.

“Due to the excess demand of patients in the SUS emergency service and based on the CFM 2077/14 normative, we communicated to the competent bodies through official letters 68,69 and 70, that we will be restricting transfers from the Vacancy Regulatory Center (SUS). Calls will be regularized after normalization.”

The regulations of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) cited in the communiqué are the one that determines rules for the operation of urgent and emergency hospital services.

went to the hospital this Tuesday morning and talked to patients and family members who arrived and were unable to receive care.

“The doctor was very attentive, but unfortunately he can’t see her here because she doesn’t have an insurance plan, and they don’t serve the SUS anymore. So now we’re going straight to the UPA now with a medical letter”, lamented the assistant. cleaning Marina Ibanês.

Already the housewife Rita de Cássia said that this restriction leaves patients with no alternatives. “It’s very complicated, because we have nowhere to run. It’s even more complicated for us, isn’t it? It’s more difficult for us.”

The official note issued by the hospital in the morning says that on Monday (21), it exceeded the maximum operational capacity in the emergency room by 300%. “In this way, we initially restricted the new referrals of SUS patients from CRV for 24 hours, in order to guarantee the quality and safety of patients already hospitalized.”

At the end of the morning, Health Secretary Filemon Silvano and other representatives of the city hall met to discuss the matter.

According to Silvano, the ministry was “taken by surprise” with the statement on Monday night (21), and is calling the competent bodies to investigate the decision. The secretary also stressed that in case of need for care all hospitals are obliged to attend.

Health also reported that patients are regulated by the Vacancy Center and referred to referral hospitals, such as the Regional Hospital, Santa Casa and Hospital dos Trabalhadores de Cana.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) confirmed the receipt of the communiqué on Monday and positioned itself through an official note, saying that it expects local managers to resolve the situation.

“The population cannot be harmed and doctors need adequate conditions to exercise their profession.”

The note also says that the Council may open an investigation to investigate what happened.

The Regional Health Department (DRS) of Piracicaba said in a note that it was not officially notified about the suspension of HFC care and that the Regional Hospital, another reference unit, is not overloaded.

“The demand of the Health Offers and Services Regulation Center (CROSS) is normally maintained in the reference hospitals in the municipality, Santa Casa de Piracicaba and the HFC.”