Planet has metal clouds from which liquid rubies and sapphires rain

Imagine a planet on which clouds are made of metal, and from which liquid rubies and sapphires rain down. It looks like a fantasy movie set, but a new study indicates that this could be the reality on the exoplanet called WASP-121 b, a “hot Jupiter”.

Artist’s illustration of the planet WASP-121 b. Image: NASA, ESA and J. Olmsted (STScI)

The planet was discovered in 2015, and is a gas giant 880 light-years from Earth. This alien world fits into the so-called “hot Jupiter” category, a class of celestial bodies with physical similarities to Jupiter but orbiting much closer to their stars (hence, their “hot” nature).

Now, in new research, scientists have used data from the Hubble Space Telescope to make the first detailed measurement of the atmosphere on the cooler night side of the planet. And that nocturnal atmosphere, the study found, appears to have a number of strange and notable features, including metal clouds and rain made of what could be liquefied gemstones.

“It’s exciting to study planets like WASP-121 b that are very different from those in our solar system, because they allow us to see how atmospheres behave under extreme conditions,” said co-author Joanna Barstow, a researcher at the Open University in the UK.

Planet WASP-121 b has an always night side

This planet has one side that is always facing its star and the other side facing away. The study found that on the dayside of WASP-121 b, metals and minerals evaporate. During the day the temperature of the upper atmosphere can reach 3,000 degrees Celsius, so hot that the water in the atmosphere glows and the molecules break apart.

However, on the night side of the planet, the team found that the atmospheric temperature is essentially halved. This temperature difference causes strong winds to blow from west to east around the planet, pulling water through the atmosphere from the day side to the night side.

As water molecules are split into hydrogen and oxygen atoms by heat during the day, the cold temperatures at night then recombine the atoms into water vapor. This water is pulled back to the day side by the winds and separated in a continuous cycle.

According to the scientists, the temperatures on the dark side are never low enough for clouds of water to form during this cycle, but that doesn’t mean that clouds don’t form: the “detail” is that they are clouds of metal.

Previous Hubble data showed signs of metals including iron, magnesium, chromium and vanadium existing as gases on the dayside of the planet. But in this study, published this Monday (21) in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers found that at the edge of the planet’s night, it gets cold enough for these metals to condense into clouds.

And just as strong winds pull water vapor and atoms around the planet to separate and recombine, clouds of metal will blow to the dayside of the planet and evaporate, condense back at night, and so on.

As said, metal clouds aren’t the only strange phenomenon these researchers have spotted on this hot Jupiter. They also found evidence of possible rain in the form of liquid jewelry.

Scientists were surprised that among the metals detected in the planet’s atmosphere, they did not find aluminum or titanium. They think this surprising finding could be explained by metals condensing and raining down at lower levels of the planet’s atmosphere beyond the scope of these observations.

This vapor condensed in metallic rain would see aluminum condense along with oxygen, forming corundum, a metallic compound that, when contaminated by other metals in the planet’s atmosphere, would form what we know on Earth as rubies or sapphires, according to scientists.

“To better understand this planet, we will observe it with the James Webb Space Telescope in the first year of its operation,” said lead author Thomas Mikal-Evans, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy.

