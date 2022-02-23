PlayStation VR2 gets official images of the headset and controller

Sony released this Tuesday (22) the first official images of the PlayStation VR2. The company revealed details of the final design of the headset and the control of the equipment, which is called PSVR2 Sense Controller.

Both devices have a similar shape, imitating a sphere. According to the tech giant, this design represents the 360-degree vision capture that players will experience when entering the world of virtual reality.

Check out the photos of the PSVR 2 headset and controller below:

On the PlayStation Blog, Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience for the brand, explained that the formatting of the product also took into account the look and feel of the PS5 family of products. The headset has, for example, dozens of PlayStation symbols on the front and back.

He explained that there are also differences in the edges. While the console is flatter, as it must be placed on a straight surface, the PSVR2’s headset is rounded, as it will be in constant contact with the player’s body.

“Our goal was to create a headset that not only becomes an eye-catching part of your living room decor, but also keeps you immersed in the game world to the point where you almost forget you’re wearing it. That’s why we paid close attention to ergonomics and performed extensive testing to ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes.”, pointed out Nishino.

new features

The executive said that the ergonomics of the new virtual reality device is similar to that of the first PlayStation VR, as the comments on aspects such as comfort and adjustment of the headband were positive.

As a novelty, the new device will have a lens distance adjustment button. The feature will serve for the player to define how much he wants to leave the lens close or far from the eyes to optimize the field of vision in the game.

Overall, PSVR2 is lighter, even with the addition of tools like the engine to improve headset feedback. The device also features new ventilation design, so that air circulates better.

The new device, which will be exclusive to the PS5, will also have 4K HDR resolution, OLED screen with 2000×2040 resolution per eye, state-of-the-art graphics rendering, inside-out camera tracking, haptic feedback, refresh rates from 90 to 120 Hz and more.

Despite presenting the official look of the PSVR2, Sony has not yet released the device’s release date. The first game to use the novelty will be Horizon: Call of the Mountain.