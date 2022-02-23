Pocah was assaulted, robbed and sexually abused by her ex-husband

Singer Pocah has spoken openly about the period in her life when she was “assaulted, robbed and sexually and psychologically abused” by her ex-partner, during their six-year relationship.

In an interview with the podcast “PodDelas”, the artist, visibly moved, explained that her report “is not victimism”, but rather a way of, through sharing her experience, helping other women who face the same situation of abuse. and violence, but they are unable to denounce and free themselves from their aggressors.

“I’ve told several times what I went through, and I don’t sum up to this guy, but he’s already assaulted me, robbed me, abused me sexually and psychologically in every possible way,” he began. “I like to testify here that, man, look at everything I went through, and I turned around, and managed to leave it all behind. I talk about it because I like to talk, it’s not to play the victim, because I I know that right now there are many women going through exactly what I went through”.

On the podcast, Pocah admits that in some situations she feels guilty for everything she has experienced, although she is aware that she is not to blame for anything. However, the famous ponders that “it’s very bad to hear people say: ‘Why didn’t you report it? If it was so bad why did you stay with the person for six years?'”, when in reality she even reported the case to the authorities , but on occasion her attacker locked her in her room, prevented her from going to talk to the police, and the agents left after listening to him without even bothering to gather his version of events.

“I tried to report it, I even called to ask for help at a time I thought I was going to die. I called the police and he just locked me in the house, went downstairs, answered [os agentes na porta] and said: ‘It’s a husband and wife fight, everything is fine, everything is calm, she is resting there’. Nobody wanted to hear me, nobody wanted to know if I was alive, if I was dead, nobody wanted to investigate, nobody came in. She was locked up, couldn’t [sair]. When he [voltou para o quarto] and I saw him alone, I thought: ‘Today he kills me’. And then he attacked me, I tried to run away, I went to my mother’s house the next day and he went after me”, said the artist, noting that he apologized, said that “he was being used by the devil” and that he would not repeat it. aggressive behavior. But he repeated it.

“Today the testimony that I tell is of my victory, of what I went through, of a woman who doesn’t need him for anything, the victory is all mine”, said Pocah, stressing that the turning point to get out of this situation of violence that’s when their daughter, Victoria, was born.

“My daughter was the turning point in my life for everything. All my love was transferred to her, she gave me a strength that I never imagined I could feel in life, she saved me, when you become a mother, you it takes strength and doesn’t know where. And I didn’t want to raise my daughter in that environment. I said: ‘That’s not what I want for my daughter'”.

In the interview, Pocah said that the last time she was physically assaulted by her ex, it all happened in front of her mother, and she almost went blind, after he stuck his finger in her eye and drew blood. When she was taken to the hospital, she had to lie about what had happened, as the attacker had made threats if she told the truth.

“The last time I was attacked my mother was there, I was almost blind, [e] out of a beastly jealousy he stuck his finger in my eye, he drew blood from my eye. It was a really crazy thing. He took me to the hospital, I had to lie in the hospital, because he said that if I told the truth I would suffer the consequences. And from there I said ‘I want to go to my mother’s house’. And I was abandoned [por ele] with a black eye, my face all deformed, with a 6-month-old child in my arm, and there was still love there, even with all that I went through, so this abandonment, the aggression, brought it all together, I said ‘that’s it, I I have to go through this’ [sendo que] he was already with another pregnant woman. That was the beginning of my life, with my daughter, my family, my career”.

Pocah explained that she wasn’t married on paper to her ex-partner, but the two had employment contracts. When she came to him to sign the “dismissal” and retrieve her belongings, he sexually abused her in the car, and the act would have been witnessed by the ex’s father, who did nothing to help her.

“I was in my car, at his door for him to sign, he took and hid my key, abused myself, I tried to fight him, but I didn’t have the strength. So I gave in to leave and end it” , said. “I was abused, totally against my will, I screamed for help, his father passed by the side of the car, I screamed for help, and he did nothing”, he added.

Today, Pocah says that she encourages all women who experience domestic violence or any other type of abuse to report their aggressors, to seek help at the Women’s Police Station and, if they cannot get protection from the authorities, make reports on social networks to generate visibility and, with the repercussion, justice can be done.

During the confinement at “BBB 21”, Pocah had shared some of the violence suffered. At the time, the funkeira explained that she was raped during Vitória’s pregnancy. At the time, she was in a relationship with MC Roba a Cena, the father of her daughter, who declined to comment on the matter.

How to report domestic violence

In cases of domestic violence, that is, when someone is witnessing this type of aggression, the Military Police must be called 190.

Ligue 180 is the channel created for women who are experiencing situations of violence. The Women’s Assistance Center works throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. Ligue 180 receives complaints, provides guidance from specialists and refers them to psychological protection and assistance services. It is also possible to activate this service by Whatsapp. In this case, the phone number is (61) 99656-5008.

Domestic violence crimes can be registered at any police station, if there is not a Women’s Police Station close to the victim. In cases where the life of the woman or her family is at risk, a protective measure can be requested by the police chief, at the time of registration of the occurrence, or directly to Justice by the victim or her lawyer.

Victims can also seek support from the Women’s Assistance Centers in the Public Defenders’ Offices, Social Assistance Reference Centers, Health Assistance Reference Centers or the Brazilian Women’s Houses. The unit closest to the victim can be located on each state’s government website.