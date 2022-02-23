pre-load will be available on Wednesday (23)

Raju Singh 5 mins ago Technology Comments Off on pre-load will be available on Wednesday (23) 0 Views

The day is almost here, FromSoftware fans! Elden Ring will be released this Friday (25th), and Bandai Namco brought good news to the most anxious: the pre-load will be available 48 hours before the date – that is, from this Wednesday (23).

This will apply to both PlayStation and PC players, as Xbox players can already download the game. On consoles, the Japanese studio’s new bet will be available for play from Thursday to Friday midnight here in Brazil, as shown in the map below.

Elden Ring release time zone map.
(SOURCE: reproduction)

The first previews of Elden Ring were overwhelmingly positive, and the vehicles that had access to the demo were full of praise. One of them even comments that it is “the game of the generation” – which intensifies the hype even more.

Finally, the addendum is still worth it: videos and screenshots were shared on social networks and forums such as Reddit and ResetEra. So, be very careful not to come across any spoilers until the title’s release.

Close to launch, Elden Ring has a new trailer to detail the gameplay

Last Sunday (20), FromSoftware published a new trailer for Elden Ring with six minutes of gameplay, already setting the stage for this week’s big debut. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

March 2022 PS Plus

THE PS Plus March is around many secrets and possible hopes for those waiting for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved