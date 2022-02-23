pre-load will be available on Wednesday (23)

The day is almost here, FromSoftware fans! Elden Ring will be released this Friday (25th), and Bandai Namco brought good news to the most anxious: the pre-load will be available 48 hours before the date – that is, from this Wednesday (23).

This will apply to both PlayStation and PC players, as Xbox players can already download the game. On consoles, the Japanese studio’s new bet will be available for play from Thursday to Friday midnight here in Brazil, as shown in the map below.

The first previews of Elden Ring were overwhelmingly positive, and the vehicles that had access to the demo were full of praise. One of them even comments that it is “the game of the generation” – which intensifies the hype even more.

Finally, the addendum is still worth it: videos and screenshots were shared on social networks and forums such as Reddit and ResetEra. So, be very careful not to come across any spoilers until the title’s release.

