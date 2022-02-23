Private pension becomes a new focus for attracting XP customers – Economy

The formula is already known: abuse technology and steal customers from big banks. Repeating the strategy adopted in recent years to advance in the area of ​​investments, the XP intends to grow in the market private pension and become one of the four largest companies in the segment by 2024 – today it is seventh in terms of assets under custody. The company entered the area just two and a half years ago, but its operation is rapidly gaining traction.

XP’s pension sector ended 2021 with BRL 32 billion in assets under custody. The value is small when compared to the champion of the sector, the Brasilprev, which had, at the end of last year, R$ 318 billion. What is striking, however, is the speed with which customers have been shifting their resources to XP. Through portability, the company raised BRL 16.9 billion in 2021. After that, the person who most “stole” funds from customers of other companies was the BTG Pactualwith R$ 3.5 billion, or 21% of XP’s total.

Portability represented 92% of XP’s net funding in 2021. This means that the company is practically not attracting new customers to the pension segment or making old customers expand their investments, but that it is attracting foreign customers.

Compared to 2020, XP’s net funding grew by 103% and reached R$18 billion. In this ranking, it lost only to BTG, which advanced 513%, from R$ 1 billion to R$ 4 billion.

XP’s customer “stealing” movement caught the attention of analysts at the citi already in July. “We believe that we may be seeing in pension plans what we saw four or five years ago for investment funds in the Brazil – XP hurting (competitors) with marginal flows at the beginning and then gaining ground”, said the analysts at the time Gabriel Gusan, Karina Salva Martins and Jörg Friedemann.

In January, they added that the trend was continuing, with XP in first place in terms of transferred resources. “We reiterate that, as the company continues to lead the portability movements, this implies that its market share should grow month by month, gaining more space in relation to the incumbents, who continue to lose volumes to new ‘players’, despite efforts those to diversify the portfolio.”

Citi analysts also highlighted that pension portability has grown in recent years, from between R$2.5 billion and R$3 billion per month at the end of 2020 to close to R$4 billion in 2021. The flow of funds going to XP comes out in a distributed way from all the big companies in the sector, says one of the bank’s reports.

modern pension

O XP partner responsible for XP Seguros, Roberto Teixeira, affirms that the company began, yes, disputing pension customers with the great competitors, but emphasizes that now it intends to start attracting, also, new resources for the segment. “We remain intensive with portability, but with the integration with a bank, the possibilities have increased”, he adds.

In addition to clients who already belong to XP and who have pension plans in other banks are transferring funds to the company, the company has also leveraged the segment by reviewing the investors’ portfolio. “Many times there are new XP clients that will make a complete allocation of investments and we see that 20% should be in the social security system”, says the executive.

The offer of pension products for the entire market, however, including for people who do not have contributions to XP, is something “still far away”, says Teixeira, and then adds that this distance may be a year. “As we operate in an agile model, the integrations are very efficient.”

For the executive, the regulatory changes in the segment, which began in 2017 and intensified in 2020, helped XP to grow rapidly in the segment. Among these changes, which include the possibility of investing 100% of the capital in variable income, the permission to allocate social security resources abroad was one of the most important.

“XP’s biggest differential is in the allocation possibilities. We have a range of products with a strong focus on hedge funds, stocks, private credit and fixed income”, says Teixeira.

In order for XP Seguros’ growth rate to continue gaining speed, in addition to the intensive use of technology to expand the operation, Teixeira bets on this broad portfolio of products, in partnerships with different independent assets (investment managers), more competitive prices and financial education . “We want to democratize social security”, he says. A similar phrase used to be said by the founder of XP, Guilherme Benchimolwhen the company began to steal investors from traditional banks.

banking challenge

For the analyst and equity director at Eleven Research, Carlos Daltozothe client who transfers his pension to XP seeks to diversify his investments, but also tends to have a greater identification with the house.

Daltozo points out that the company has a long way to go in the area of ​​pensions, but sees the company increasingly bothering large banks. The biggest challenge, according to the analyst, will be for XP to strengthen its banking channel. “The pension market depends a lot on this channel for the sale of products. Of course, the autonomous agent has also been preparing to conquer the segment, but the dependence (on banks) is still great.”

On the other hand, the fact that, in recent years, Brazilians have learned – partly with the help of XP – to diversify their portfolio should favor the company’s strategy now, adds the analyst at Eleven Research.