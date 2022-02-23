Professor is investigated for trafficking human organs for Indonesian designer to use in accessories – News

A university professor in Manaus (AM) is investigated on suspicion of trafficking in human organs, which were preserved in chemical products. They were sent to an Indonesian designer in Singapore, Asia.

The suspect would have sent a hand and three placentas to the artist, who is famous for selling accessories made with human parts. He sells a bag made from a child’s cervical spine.

The man is the coordinator of the human anatomy laboratory at the State University of Amazonas and has an internet channel with video classes on the plastination method, a technique that preserves biological material.





The Federal Police reached the professor after the seizure of an international shipment made by the Post Office containing organic materials. The teams then investigated the sender and recipient of the package.

“We verified that the recipient is a famous designer in the Asian region. He posts on his social networks the issue of human material for the purposes of commerce, crafts, ornaments and everything else”, said delegate Igor Barros.

Two search and seizure warrants were carried out at the professor’s house and at the university’s anatomy laboratory. The PF is investigating whether there was, in fact, a commercial relationship between the two, involving financial transactions.





Corpses that are in an anatomical laboratory are donated for study. Removing any organ from the site without authorization is a crime.

The suspect was removed from office for 30 days and is prohibited from having access to any university premises until the end of the investigations. The professor may be liable for international trafficking in human organs, with a penalty of up to eight years in prison.



