PS Plus March 2022: ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

The PlayStation Plus selection for March will also test your survival, competition and combat skills. Demonstrate your skills and what it takes to survive on a wild and dangerous island in Ark: Survival Evolved, outperform the competition in Team Sonic Racing and sharpen your reflexes in Ghostunner’s first-person cyberpunk adventure. In addition to these titles, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends also joins this month’s selection. Team up and face fearsome and supernatural enemies in the bonus game.

All games will be available for download starting Tuesday, March 1**.

Let’s get to know each game a little more.

Information

Ark: Survival Evolved | PS4

In this survival MMO***, you wake up on the coast of a mysterious island and have to adapt quickly to all the challenges of this hostile environment. Collect resources to craft items and build shelters, and use your newly crafted gear to kill, tame or breed leviathan dinosaurs and other creatures that roam the island. And you’re not the only castaway: fight or join hundreds of other players.

Team Sonic Racing | PS4

The speedy hedgehog trades shoes for wheels in this exciting and competitive arcade-style racing game. Take on intense multiplayer races with friends***, race through stunning worlds and work as a team, sharing special abilities and speed boosts. Choose one of the iconic faces from the Sonic franchise, which have been split into three distinct character types, then unlock innovative vehicle customization options to match your racing style.

Ghostrunner | PS5****

Wield a sword and pull off incredible parkour maneuvers to battle your way through a megastructure tower in this fast-paced, intense first-person adventure. Slash your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes and employ a variety of special techniques to prevail. The one-hit one-kill mechanic makes combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and multiple checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends | PS4 and PS5

The independent multiplayer co-op experience of Ghost of Tsushima*** is inspired by Japanese mythology and folktales. Choose from four unique classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin. Invite friends or use online combo to fight side by side as legends in four exciting game modes. Team up to advance through story mode missions, team up with three other players to take on survival mode, or engage in two-on-two combat in competitive rivals mode.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is not available to users who already own a digital copy of Ghosts of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

Last chance to download february games

Reminder: You have until Monday, February 28th to download the PlayStation Plus February selection. It includes EA Sports’ UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5-only version; not available on PS4), and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

*Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will not be available to those who already own a copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

**Add March PlayStation Plus titles to your game library before they become unavailable on Monday, April 4 so you can continue to access them as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

***Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. PS Plus is subject to automatic, recurring billing of a subscription fee until cancelled. See age restrictions. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.

****For PS5 console only. Benefit not applicable for Ghostrunner on PS4.