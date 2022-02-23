‘Putin knows there will be no resistance from the US and NATO’, says Constantino about invasion of Ukraine

Commentators on Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program analyzed the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia and the political consequences of an imminent invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT – 01/31/2022 Commentator Rodrigo Constantino believes that Putin advances on Ukraine because he knows he will not face resistance from the United States and NATO



the president of U.S, Joe Bidenmade a statement on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 22, and said that the North American country will apply economic sanctions to the Russia. “We are implementing sanctions on Russian sovereign debt. This means that we have stopped Western funding of the Russian government”, explained the president. In addition to the financial impacts, Biden ordered the deployment of 30,000 US troops, out of the 64,000 currently in the Europefor the region of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1gives Young panthe commentator Rodrigo Constantino stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that he will not face resistance from the United States and the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). “What the United States can do together with Europe is to raise the cost of annexing the territories that Putin has his eye on. […] Through sanctions. So, at the end of the day, Putin will make a pragmatic, rational and calculating choice. He will impose sanctions for a period of time plus the territories that I will annex and take to Russia. […] Putin knows that there will be no resistance of this level through the United States or even NATO. NATO has already basically stated that,” he assessed.

Check out the program for this Tuesday, the 22nd: