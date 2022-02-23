Putin says he will wait to use troops, makes demands on Ukraine

***FILE*** BRASILIA, DF, 07.16.2014 – Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, after participating in the VI Summit of BRICS and UNASUR. (Photo: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress)

ROSTOV-DO-DON, RUSSIA (FOLHAPRESS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he would not immediately send troops to the two self-proclaimed ethnic Russian republics in Donbass (eastern Ukraine) that he recognized as independent. .

The move, which cannot be taken at face value given the Kremlin’s track record in the field, aims to further pressure Kiev to accept Russian terms for security in the region. Indeed, Putin made demands of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government during a press conference in Moscow.

“We will give military aid [aos rebeldes] if there is a conflict,” he said. He called the Minsk Accords, which had supported the precarious ceasefire in the region since 2015, “dead by the Ukrainian leadership”.

If erratic management in Kiev is evidently to blame, the death certificate of the agreements was signed by Putin when he recognized the rebel regions. More importantly, he left open what territory he effectively considers part of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Nor did he say how far he would go when the rebels demand help, but any move beyond this so-called line of contact that divides separatists from Ukrainians will amount to a de facto invasion of Ukraine.

The separatists want to restore for themselves the former borders of the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk, of which they occupy less than half of the pre-civil war territory.

Despite having denied the idea of ​​restoring the Russian Empire’s borders earlier, in the interview Putin made new threats to Ukraine. He said that Kiev can help end the crisis if it gives up trying to join NATO (Western military alliance), the public center of its grievances, and if it is “demilitarized” – he went back to saying that Zelensky wants nuclear weapons, taking advantage of an unfortunate speech from the Ukrainian on the topic.

He used, however, weak arguments: he said that the Ukrainians inherited nuclear technology from the Soviet Union, just getting enriched uranium to assemble the bomb. It’s not that simple.

Zelensky, in a nationally televised address, later said he was “ready for negotiations”, citing Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offers to mediate. In addition, he called on reservists to stand by, criticized Russia and thanked the United States and other Westerners for the sanctions announced against Putin on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if this is a wink in the fight or if he just wants to buy time.

At the same time, there were signals of a different nature from Putin earlier. “Even in these difficult times, we say: we are ready for negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on YouTube.

According to her, her boss, Chancellor Sergei Lavrov, would go to Geneva to discuss the crisis with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (24). Blinken, however, announced the cancellation of the meeting at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, alongside Ukrainian Chancellor Dmitro Kuleba, in the face of the latest Russian moves.

Some reality data challenge the Kremlin’s passive-aggressive dynamics. First, there are still reports from both sides about attacks without clear motherhood: a resident of Donetsk told the report, by telephone, that he had heard explosions near the center of the city, information replicated by news agencies.

At any moment such a “threat” can be invoked, as it was in the nebulous episode of the alleged destruction of two Ukrainian tanks by the Russians in the second.

The issue of troops is even more complex. A resident of the Russian city of Kursk, on the northeastern border of the rebel areas, told the report what she says she filmed late Monday afternoon, a military convoy heading towards Ukraine.

The charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, however, said there were already uniformed Russian soldiers in the Donbass. Videos of tanks and trucks in Donetsk circulated online, but it is uncertain whether they were Russians or separatists.

According to Ivan Alexeiévitch, a taxi driver who makes a living working in cities in the border region and prefers not to use his surname, in recent days several convoys of army trucks have been seen heading from Rostov-on-Don to the border at Avilo-Uspenka, about 95 km northwest.

“Nobody knows what it was about,” he said. On the other hand, in the period he himself saw several freight trains bringing back armored vehicles and tanks from exercises in the border areas. Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District. “One day I stopped at the railroad signal and the tanks began to pass.”

Putin moved a vital piece in the dispute over the design of European security on Monday (21), when he recognized the so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, home to some 4 million people, most of whom are ethnic Russians, 800,000 of whom hold passports. of the larger neighbor. He claimed risks escalating from the skirmishes of recent days into military action that Kiev denies.

With that, and an aggressive speech in which he basically denied that Ukraine is a state in itself, he put the West in check. Since November, Putin has been massing troops in military exercises around Ukraine — at least 150,000 of them, according to the US. He denied that he will invade the country, but after recognizing the rebel territories he ordered Russian troops to occupy it in a “peacekeeping” mission.

It is something that occurs elsewhere, such as in the Russian separatist enclave of Transnistria (Moldova), a relic of the 1991 dismantling of the Soviet Union, and in the two ethnic Russian areas that became autonomous after the 2008 Moscow-Georgia war, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In practice, this is what can happen to the Donbass, autonomous since 2014 in the wake of the civil war fueled by the Kremlin after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula – which, in addition to historically Russian territory, is home to its valuable Black Sea Fleet.

“Russia can intimidate Kiev into no longer acting militarily in the Donbass with action. But that’s pretty much the only advantage of reconnaissance. The negative consequences will be many and varied,” says Andrei Kortunov, director of the prestigious Russian Council on International Affairs, next from the Kremlin.

The impacts on relations between Moscow and Kiev could be severe. Zelensky said the country could sever diplomatic ties with Moscow and summoned a top diplomat in Russia for consultations. Putin’s foreign ministry, in turn, said it did not want to sever the relationship, but announced the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from the country.

The Ukrainian leader, however, played down the prospect of a large-scale conflict, while also saying he was ready to introduce martial law if that happens.

In the field of retaliation, the most threatening sanction for Putin came in the form of the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz. The USA, the United Kingdom and the European Union have presented punishments of different degrees, until now innocuous.

Beijing, Russia’s ally, issued a discreet statement, urging everyone involved in the confusion to be restrained. NATO member Turkey, in turn, condemned Moscow’s action, but opposed the imposition of sanctions.

For Kiev, Washington and Brussels, the arrival of such peacekeepers already means a Russian invasion, but that’s just rhetoric. The real action that everyone fears would have another nature, targeting the Ukrainian capital.

As a next step, it is necessary to observe how far the Russians will position themselves, with military bases, when they finally reach the Donbass. Over eight years of dispute, there is a relatively established 430 km border separating the Ukrainian Ukrainian republics.

Putin cleverly evaded the question on the topic. Contradictory signals were given by lateral actors. Senator Andrei Klimov of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee (Upper House of Parliament) said the Russian plan only includes current borders. “The rest is beyond the framework of legal activity,” he said, lending a legalistic veneer to Putin’s unilateral decision.

The head of the Duma (Lower House of Parliament) committee of ex-Soviet countries, Leonid Kalachnikov, said he believed Russia had to comply with the separatists’ full demand in its 2014 proclamation of independence.

That’s up to Putin. This Tuesday, the Duma approved the recognition and friendship treaties between Moscow, Lugansk and Donetsk, and the Federation Council, the authorization for the use of troops abroad.

Only reality, however, will tell what will happen and how Ukraine will react. If he just informally transforms the Donbass into a Russian region, without annexation, Putin could indefinitely prolong the dysfunctional status of the Ukrainian state, as he did with Georgia, thus preventing its membership of NATO and the European Union.

If that happens, he will be punished by sanctions that could alienate his regime with Russian elites, but that is a matter for later. With the US and NATO refusing to intervene militarily, fearing an unpredictable war, their most immediate strategic objective will be achieved.