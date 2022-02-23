Putin says troop deployment to Donbas may not be immediate – News

O Russian President Vladimir Putinindicated this Tuesday (22) that the deployment of troops by the country to the Donbas region, in eastern Ukraine, will depend on the local situation and guaranteed that there is no need for this to happen immediately.

According to the Chief Executive, who gave a press conference, everything will depend on the course of events and the “situation in the territory”, after having received authorization from the Senate to use the Armed Forces abroad.

“I didn’t say that the troops are going to go there right now, after our meeting,” Putin told reporters.





The Russian president also stressed that it is “impossible” to predict what will happen in the region, after admitting that fighting in the conflict area “still continues” and tends to worsen.





Minsk Accords

At the press conference, which Putin gave shortly after receiving the Senate’s green light to send troops abroad, the president insisted that the government recognized the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk due to the Ukrainian government’s refusal to abide by the Minsk Accords. , on the peaceful solution of the conflict.

“The Minsk Accords died long before the recognition of the Donbas republics. They no longer exist,” Putin assured.

The president assured that Russia defended for many years the negotiations to find a solution for the Donbas region, in which there was any result.





Putin even regretted the fact that Europe had not made Kiev fulfill the commitments made in the Minsk Accords; therefore, Russia “felt obliged to make the decision”.



