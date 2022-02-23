Randolfe gives up running for government of Amapá and accepts to compose Lula’s presidential campaign

Deputy Federal Deputy Lucas Abrahão assumed the pre-candidacy of the Network in the State; senator defended the union of subtitles

Jane de Araújo/Agência Senado Senator entered the spotlight of national politics with his performance at the Covid-19 CPI



the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) announced this Tuesday, 22, that it accepted the invitation of squid (PT) to compose the PT campaign for the Presidency of the Republic. For this, the parliamentarian withdrew his pre-candidacy for the government of amapá. “A month ago, I received an invitation from President Lula to help him in his campaign and accompany him in the most important therapy of our time: rescuing our country from the horror it is experiencing. To rebuild not only our nation destroyed by hatred, but above all to recover the relations of a hopeless society”, said the parliamentarian in a tribune of the Federal Senate.

“I will be more useful to all Amapá people by accepting the honorable invitation made by former President Lula, at this moment, the main leader of the opposition forces in this country”, said Randolfe. “At the same time, my efforts from now on will also be to maintain the unity of the parties in the democratic camp in my land. For this, we humbly offer the name and youth of a fellow traveler, Lucas Abrahão, to replace me in the candidacy for the Government of Amapá by the popular parties. I will dialogue, without imposition and without arrogance, with PSB, PT, PV, PCdoB, PSOL and MDB”, he concluded.

In his social networks, the deputy federal deputy Lucas Abrahão thanked Randolfe for his confidence. “I accept with honor and responsibility the challenge of being a pre-candidate for the Government of the State of Amapá, asking God to lead our paths”, wrote the pre-candidate. “This pre-candidacy belongs to the people. In the next few weeks we will listen to a lot of people, listen broadly to the wishes of the people of Amapá, seeking to build solutions together with those who have felt the serious problems of our state. With a real change, Amapá will smile again”, celebrated the politician.