Randolfe gives up running for government of Amapá to join Lula’s campaign nucleus | Elections 2022

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) announced this Tuesday (22) that he withdrew from the pre-candidate for governor of Amapá and accepted an invitation to join the core of the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pre-candidate for President of the Republic by the PT.

According to the adviser to the senator, who was vice president of the CPI da Covid, Randolfe Rodrigues will be one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign.

The invitation was made on January 21, when the former president met with the senator in São Paulo.

In a video recorded after the meeting, Lula said that the senator would be a “very important piece” in the campaign and said he needed the senator to “win the elections”.

“I was telling Randolfe that my problem is that I need him to win the elections. And I need him to help govern Brazil and I need him in the campaign. And, there in Amapá, I expect people to understand”, said Lula.

At the core of Lula’s campaign, the senator must act in the construction of the government program and in political articulation. Last week, Randolfe Rodrigues participated in the launch of a manifesto for the election of PT in the first round.

In a speech to the Senate plenary on Tuesday, the senator stated that he will be “much more useful” to voters in Amapá and Brazil by helping Lula in the campaign.

“A month ago, I received an invitation from President Lula to help him coordinate his campaign and accompany him in the most important task of our time: rescuing our country from the horror in which it lives. To rebuild not only our nation destroyed by hatred, but above all, to recover the relations of a hopeless society,” he said.

“I affirm that my role will be much more useful in this dispute in helping to build a new era for Brazil, accepting an honorable and kindly invitation made to me by President Lula at this moment”, he added.

Natuza: ‘The natural path for Randolfe would be Lula’s campaign committee’

Named by members of the Network as the ideal name to run for governor of Amapá this year, Randolfe Rodrigues will abandon the race.

The senator indicated the name of Pastor Lucas Abrahão to assume the condition of pre-candidate.

“We offer the name and youth of a traveling companion, Lucas Abrahão, to replace me in the candidacy for government by the popular parties”, he said. “I take on a new stage of my tasks in life, with enthusiasm and enormous hope. Our task is reconstruction,” he added.

In a social network, Abrahão commented on Randolfe’s speech: “After the announcement by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues in the Senate tribune and the nomination of my name by the Rede party, I accept with honor and responsibility the challenge of being a pre-candidate for the Government of the State of Amapá , asking God to guide our ways”.

The senator must work on articulation even within the legend itself. The decision to support Lula contradicts the official position of the Network.

The party founded by former senator and former minister Marina Silva has not yet announced how it will position itself in the 2022 elections — it is divided between Lula and Ciro Gomes (PDT). According to the blog of journalist Julia Duailibi, Marina Silva is seen as Ciro’s “dream deputy”.

Trying to survive the barrier clause (a measure that conditions the access of parties to party fund resources and radio and television time to the achievement of voting goals), the Network negotiates a federation with the PSOL.