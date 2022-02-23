Realme 9i arrives in Brazil and seeks to stand out among the intermediaries | hands-on video

In an event held this Tuesday morning, realme Brasil presented the new realme 9i to the public. The intermediate smartphone arrives on the national market with a balanced technical sheet that seeks to meet the desire of those looking for good value for money. In addition, the realme 9i stands out for being the first smartphone in the world to rely on the Snapdragon 680 processorin addition to providing the user with a 50 MP main camera. So, without further ado, come with us to know every detail of this Chinese intermediary.

cameras

First impressions Design and accessories The realme 9i follows the Chinese manufacturer’s traditional minimalist design line. It features polycarbonate construction and has a slightly raised camera module to accommodate three sensors. As we are talking about a smartphone that has an IPS LCD screen, its fingerprint reader is accommodated in the power button and manages to be efficient in unlocking, even in moments where the user does not position his finger correctly. Inside the box, you will find the smartphone, its manuals, USB-C to USB-A cable and the 33W fast charger.

screen and hardware When it comes to the display of the realme 9i, it has an IPS LCD panel that can deliver vivid colors and has a good viewing angle. This screen is 6.6 inches, FHD+ resolution and has a hole in the top corner. Furthermore, the screen is capable of supporting up to 90 Hz refresh rate, while there is 180 Hz for touch sampling. To deliver good performance, especially in games, the realme 9i comes out of the box with the Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. The set has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and the dynamic RAM feature makes the phone reach 11 GB. For those who want to expand the memory, it is also possible to use MicroSD card. Realme also highlights the presence of stereo sound and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Technical specifications 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution

90 Hz refresh rate and hole in upper left corner

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

6 GB of RAM memory

128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

USB-C Input, Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi

5,000 battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0





software The realme 9i was announced with Android 11 native and running under the proprietary realme UI 2.0 skin. The manufacturer guarantees that the smartphone should be updated to version 12 of the system soon, and this also means the arrival of version 3.0 of the interface. In general terms, the Chinese software is fluid and presents a consistent visual language.

cameras Announced with a 50 MP main camera that has an aperture of f/1.8, the realme 9i manages to deliver good photos in environments that have an adequate level of lighting. White balance is calibrated and colors appear realistic. In addition, with the use of HDR, the user can obtain even better results indoors, but it should be noted that the focus suffers a little more to adjust to the scenario. In night shots, the realme 9i delivers adequate records for its category, and the photos usually come out with burst light at different times.

The other lenses of this smartphone are macro with 2 MP and depth. It goes without saying that the macro sensor fails to do a spectacular job as it is sabotaged by the low resolution. On the other hand, the blur camera is competent and tends to improve the experience when the main lens’s focus gets a little lost indoors. Finally, for those who like selfies, there is a 16 MP camera that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to adapt the capture to the scenario.

First impressions Sold in Prism Blue and Prism Black, the realme 9i seeks its place in the sun within the Brazilian market of more basic intermediates. We say this because he is a hybrid and walks between two categories. In any case, it is attractive and should certainly please the already considerable club of users and captive fans of the brand. In addition, the presence of the Snapdragon 680 processor together with the 50 MP camera has the potential to “punch the bubble” and make more people able to look more fondly at the Chinese brand. Without a doubt, the pleasant surprise is the presence of the 33W fast charger in the box, but of course this comes at a cost: the realme 9i will be sold for R$ 2,299. The price is high, but time and some future offers may make this smartphone more competitive on the national scene. According to the company, between February 22 and 25, sales will be exclusive on the realme marketplace on Free market. What do you think of the new realme 9i? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

