Realme 9i is announced in Brazil with a 50 MP camera; know the price | Cell phone

The Realme 9i cell phone is the newest release of the Chinese manufacturer Realme in Brazil. With an intermediate data sheet, the model comes out at a suggested price of R$ 2,299 and features a triple 50 MP camera and a 6.6-inch screen.

In addition to the smartphone, two other novelties were announced this Tuesday (22): the Realme Band 2 smart bracelet (R$ 449) and the Realme Buds Q2 headphones (299).

The Realme 9i comes with 6 GB of RAM with the possibility of reaching 11 GB through virtual capacity expansion. Another strong point of the phone is the ability to expand the 128GB of internal storage to up to 1TB via microSD card.

The 6.6-inch screen has a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, above the standard seen in intermediate cell phones, which is 60 Hz. In this way, the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphone should deliver more fluid images than those of some competitors.

One of the biggest highlights of the new Realme cell phone is its photographic set. In addition to the generous 50 MP main sensor, the smartphone also features a 2 MP macro camera – aimed at closer photos – and a 2 MP depth sensor – for portraits with blurred backgrounds. The front camera has 16 MP, which should be enough for quality selfies in good lighting environments.

The device records videos in Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second and provides 18W fast charging. The processor is the Snapdragon 680 (Qualcomm), which delivers good performance for the category.

Realme 9i does not support 5G internet. This means that its buyers will depend on 4G/4.5G and will not be able to experience the future of telecommunications in Brazil. The cell phone goes on sale today in black or blue for R$ 2,299.

Realme 9i datasheet

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Screen resolution: FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: IPS LCD

Camera: 50 MP main, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 16 MP

System: Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0

Processor: Snapdragon 680

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes – microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Weight: 190 grams

Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

Colors: black or blue

Launch in Brazil: February 2022

Launch price: BRL 2,299

Another Realme launch in Brazil is the Realme Band 2 smart bracelet, which features a 1.4-inch color screen with more than 50 customizable display themes. The fitness-oriented smartband has 90 sport modes, as well as real-time heart and blood oxygen monitoring and sleep quality analysis.

The device resists dives of up to 50 meters and the battery lasts up to 12 days and can be purchased for values ​​from R$ 449.

