Recopa: from Alexandre Mattos to Carlos Eduardo, Athletico has ex-Palmeiras quintet on and off the field | soccer

The famous “Law of the Ex” is present on and off the field in the confrontation between Athletico and Palmeiras, for the Recopa Sudamericana 2022. Hurricane has the defender Thiago Heleno the steering wheel Matheus Fernandes and the attacker Carlos Eduardo in addition to the technician Alberto Valentine and the manager Alexandre Mattos . Verdão has three former athletes (Weverton, Raphael Veiga and Rony).

Thiago Heleno was champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2012 by Palmeiras, as a starter. The defender played for two seasons, made 70 appearances, only three coming from the bench, and scored five goals. Now, the captain and “General da Baixada” rejoins the São Paulo team after 10 years and seeks his fifth title.

Matheus Fernandes was loaned to Athletico this year and is free to play against the club that has his economic rights. The midfielder played two games for the first team and was a starter in both. For Verdão, there were only 19 games and one goal scored.

Finally, the last player is Carlos Eduardo. Like Fernandes, he has 19 matches and a goal with the alviverde shirt in one year. Then he was loaned by Palmeiras for three years in the amount of 1.2 million dollars (R$ 4.9 million). Hurricane owns 20% of the economic rights. For the red-black team, Cadu made 82 games, 10 goals and five assists, in addition to the titles of the Campeonato Paranaense (2020) and Sudamericana (2021).

At the edge of the lawn is Alberto Valentim. Former Athletico player, he started his assistant career shortly after retiring and transferred to Palmeiras. He debuted as an interim coach in 2014 and continued at the club, between assistant and coach, until 2017 – with a small stint at Red Bull Brasil.

Valentim returned to Hurricane at the end of last season and fulfilled a personal dream of being champion of the Sudamericana, with only one game commanded. On the other hand, he took the team in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, eliminated Flamengo and took the runner-up against Atlético-MG.

Behind the scenes, the strong name of Atletico football is Alexandre Mattos. His arrival provoked a reformulation in the department, with the departures of Paulo Autuori, Ricardo Gomes and James Freitas. He has even made moves such as the signing of midfielder Marlos and the coach of the aspiring team Wesley Carvalho and seeks partnerships for the SAF.

For Palmeiras, Mattos was fired at the end of 2019. He was the target of protests by organized fans, and president Mauricio Galiotte no longer held back the pressure in a year without a title. He has been a manager since 2015 and won the 2016 and 2018 Brasileirão cups, but won the Libertadores, raised in 2020 and 2021.

This is the 36th edition of the Recopa Sul-Americana. The competition was held between 1989 and 1998 and has been held uninterruptedly since 2003. Brazilian football has had 11 champions: São Paulo, Grêmio and Internacional have won twice each, while Cruzeiro, Santos, Corinthians, Atlético-MG and Flamengo have won the cup once.