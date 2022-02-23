Relationship with Hulk and Jorge Jesus on his knees: who is Vitor Pereira, coach close to Corinthians | Corinthians

Pereira has been free on the market since leaving Turkey’s Fenerbahçe in December 2021. The trend is for the agreement to be for two years.

In addition to being a coach who likes to adapt to what he has available in the squad, Vitor Pereira is also known for his strong personality and has worked with great names in Brazilian football, like Hulk, now at Atlético-MG. He has also already left Jorge Jesus, ex-Flamengo, on his knees after an incredible comeback in Portugal.

Learn more about Vitor Pereira below:

Vitor Pereira, like most Portuguese coaches, spent his early career in the basic categories. He commanded Porto’s juniors between 2002 and 2003 and 2007 and 2008. His look at young players, in addition to his ability to develop them, appear with the names revealed.

In Porto, Pereira was one of those responsible for taking Danilo, Santos side, in 2011. James Rodriguez, Colombian midfielder, was another taken by the coach to the Portuguese team. In addition to these names, João Moutinho, Radamel Falcao and Hulk passed through his hands.

Hulk, currently at Atlético-MG, arrived at Porto in 2008 and also worked with him at Shanghai SIPG, in China.

His coaching career began to take off in 2010, when he was assistant coach to Andre Villas-Boas. At the time, the Portuguese team won four titles, including the Europa League.

With the departure of Villas-Boas to Chelsea, Vitor Pereira assumed the position of coach of Porto and won the Portuguese Championship twice, the last of them undefeated, in the 2012-13 season, with a squad full of Brazilians: among the best known, goalkeeper Helton, right-back Danilo, defender Maicon, left-back Alex Sandro and, of course, Hulk.

See below the numbers of Vitor Pereira’s career as a coach:

Vitor Pereira numbers as coach Games wins draws defeats utilization titles Sanjoanense (2004-05) 24 9 7 8 37.5% Espinho (2005-07) 51 25 17 9 49% Santa Clara (2008-10) 73 34 21 18 46.6% Porto (2011-13) 93 65 16 12 69.9% Portuguese Championship (2011-12 and 2012-13) and Supercup Cândido de Oliveira (2011 and 2012) Al Ahli (2013-14) 37 19 10 8 51.3% Olympiacos (2015) 27 18 6 3 66.6% Greek Championship and Greek Cup (2014-15) Fenerbahce (2015-16) 62 38 15 9 61.2% 1860 Munich (2017) 20 6 3 11 30% Shanghai SIPG (2017-20) 118 69 27 22 58.4% Chinese Championship (2018) and Chinese Super Cup (2019) Fenerbahce (2021) 25 11 7 7 44% TOTAL 530 294 129 107 55.4%

After leaving Porto in the 2012-13 season, Vitor Pereira left Portugal for other markets. The following year, the Portuguese coached Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. After a short stint, Pereira went for another short period to work at Olympiacos, in Greece. There, he won the Greek Championship and the Greek Cup.

After that, Vitor Pereira took on the mission of trying to make 1860 Munich, a German team, escape relegation to the third division. Failed. After this stint in German football, the coach headed to China, at the Shanghai SIPG.

There, Vitor Pereira managed to break the seven-year hegemony of Guanghzou Evergrande in the Chinese Championship. The coach won the national championship and the Chinese Supercup.

His last job, at Fenerbahçe, in Turkey, was not so good. Pereira had a use of 44%, and left with the club in fifth place in the Turkish championship.

“transformer” game style

Neither offensive nor defensive: Vitor Pereira seeks a balance desired by many coaches in their teams. The Portuguese likes to adapt to the team he faces. In a context of Brazilian football, pressure and a tight season, this can be a positive thing.

In an interview with Mais Futebol, from Portugal, Vitor Pereira talked about his style of play. The coach created an expression that defines the style of football he likes in his teams.

– This is here to stay. In China we played 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, sometimes 4-3-3. Last week, I was on a “webinair” and dubbed this new transformer structure. We live in a trend of football with the most coordinated lines and the smallest spaces. With that, we need to reinvent ourselves from the offensive point of view – he explained.

– We can start with a theoretical 4-3-3 and transform it into something else throughout the game, both offensively and defensively, depending on the spaces we want to control and attack. That for me is the future. We can assemble and disassemble the structure during the game. These structures with three centers and then two sides or full-width wings are not easy to control.”

From Vitor Pereira’s answers, it is possible to perceive that the coach has the notion that football is not something square, but dynamic.

– Imagine that my team normally plays in the classic 4-4-2, and I will play against a team in the 3-4-3. This team, if well worked, will always have the possibility of attacking us with five men against four in the defense: two wingers, two attackers on the inside and a winger. If we don’t dismantle our 4-4-2 to control the width, there’s no way to win. We have to create dynamics that allow us to balance spaces and moments, also depending on the opponent – ​​he commented.

– The variations will always happen, the structure will be assembled and dismantled throughout the game – said Vitor Pereira.

No! In the same interview, Vitor Pereira talked about the changes in football. The coach sees goalkeepers increasingly participating in the game – something he uses in his teams –, seeing a tendency to counter the high pressure made by the teams.

– I’ve been thinking a lot about this. I believe in timings. It is possible to apply very high pressure for a while or to collect the block and exit in transition for certain minutes. Creating this adversity in the game will force the opponent to try to adapt. It’s been on my mind and I’ve been busy thinking about it.

In the case of Corinthians, will the most experienced quintet at the front play more in transitions? Will the fast boys at the base help with that? Will you have high blood pressure? In view of his statements and old works, it is possible to see that Vitor Pereira has the ability to adapt to the cast he has at hand.

Fix the defense first

In the live of the Central do ge, Leonardo Miranda, owner of the blog Panel Tactical, stated that Vitor Pereira likes, first, to arrange his defense. See the analysis in the video below.

Léo Miranda explains Vitor Pereira’s style of play: “He likes to prioritize defensive organization”

Vitor Pereira is also known for having a strong personality. At Al Ahli, the coach was asked by a sort of press officer for the Saudi team about what he could and could not say at a press conference. The Portuguese, of course, said what he wanted (see in the video below).

Quoted at Corinthians, Vitor Pereira lashed out and got scolded at a press conference in Arabia

At Fenerbahçe, while a fan screamed wildly for the coach to change the team’s scheme to 4-4-2, Pereira turned to the stands and ordered a “shut up”. Seconds later, his team scored a goal (see video below).

At Fenerbahce, Vitor Pereria told a fan to “shut up” after screaming in the stands

Not afraid to put medallions on the bench

Vitor Pereira is one of those coaches who doesn’t care about the weight of the player’s name. He does what’s best for the team. Several moments in his career show this. At Fenerbahçe, last year, the coach took out Mesut Ozil, world champion with Germany, in the second half during a draw. The German didn’t like it at all.

In Porto, in 2013, during the round of 16 of the Champions League, Vitor Pereira was criticized for leaving James Rodriguez on the bench in the first and second game. His team was eliminated by Malaga.

In a loss to Yokohama Marinos, Pereira replaced Hulk, who didn’t like the change and argued with the coach. The coach then barred the Brazilian striker from the last five matches of the Chinese championship.

Left Jorge Jesus on his knees

On May 11, 2013, Porto led by Vitor Pereira was runner-up in the Portuguese championship, two points behind Benfica. In the heart of Estádio do Dragão, after Benfica took the lead, Pereira’s team sought a comeback in the final minutes.

In the 46th minute of the second half, Kelvin, who had stints in Palmeiras and São Paulo, scored the winning goal. Jorge Jesus, former Flamengo coach and who was also in Timão’s sights, knelt on the lawn lamenting.