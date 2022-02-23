Released FGTS withdrawal? Government studies rescue of up to R$ 1,000 for 40 million workers in the country

The federal government is studying releasing a new round of withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), which can benefit at least 40 million workers. The calculation with the number of beneficiaries was brought forward, this Wednesday (23), by the Folha de S.Paulo.

On Tuesday (22), Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), had already stated that the federal government could release, even this year, FGTS resources for the population to pay off debts.

“We can mobilize FGTS resources too, because they are private funds. These are people who have resources there and who are experiencing difficulties. Sometimes, the guy owes money in the bank and is creditor in the FGTS. Why can’t he withdraw that account and settle his debt on the other side,” he said at a BTG Pactual event.

The estimated public of beneficiaries in the new round of withdrawals considers the number of quota holders who have accounts with a balance in the guarantee fund. Disbursements can vary between R$500 and R$1,000 per worker — still without official confirmation.

The limit depends on a few factors: such as the need to ensure resources for regular withdrawals (in case of dismissals without just cause or purchase of a home) and the budget for housing and urban infrastructure and sanitation financing.

breath in the economy

The measure can inject up to R$ 30 billion into the economy. Although the minister mentioned the payment of debts, the tendency is for the amount to be released to workers who have a balance available in the fund, which allows free use of resources.

An announcement about the new round of withdrawals is expected in the next 20 days. A Provisional Measure (MP) must be issued authorizing the redemption of resources.

3rd round of withdrawals

It is worth remembering that this may be the third time that the government of Jair Bolsonaro authorizes extraordinary withdrawals of FGTS resources.

In 2019, the withdrawal of active and inactive FGTS and PIS/Pasep accounts was released, with an injection of R$ 30 billion into the economy.

The second round was in 2020, already under the pandemic, with the release of the FGTS emergency withdrawal, in an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the health crisis on the income of Brazilians.

At the time, an MP allowed holders of an account with a FGTS balance – both active and inactive – to withdraw up to R$ 1,045, which was the value of a minimum wage in 2020.

The government of Michel Temer (MDB) also used the same trick, in 2017, when it released withdrawals from inactive FGTS accounts for workers. In total, the measure enabled around 10.2 million workers to have access to the values.

