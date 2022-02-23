Revenue raises 30% with return of emergency aid – News









The Federal Revenue received 985,455 IRPF 2021 statements (Individual Income Tax) with return of emergency aid. 1,114,591 Darfs (Federal Revenue Collection Documents) were generated to return the benefit. Of these, 30.25% were collected, which represents R$ 976.4 million of the R$ 3.3 billion forecast.

Last year, it was mandatory in the income tax declaration to return the benefit paid to taxpayers who had taxable income above R$ 22,847.76. The expectation was that 3 million people who won the aid in 2020 would have to return the benefit through the declaration.

The reimbursement of resources was made through the issuance of Darf, in the event of undue receipt of emergency aid by dependents or by the holder of the IR 2021 declaration.











For this year, the Federal Revenue has not yet announced the rules for the declaration of IRPF 2022 (base year 2021) nor the deadline for delivery, which should be released soon. Emergency aid in 2021 was paid until October, in seven installments, benefiting 34.4 million people, totaling R$ 60 billion.

With no prospect of correction of the Income Tax table, in general, the delivery of the declaration will be mandatory for those who received more than BRL 28,559.70 in taxable income in 2021 (the equivalent of a salary above BRL 1,903.98, including the 13th).

If the pattern of recent years is maintained, the declaration must be sent between March 2 and April 30. Normally, the deadline starts on March 1st, but this year the date will fall on the Carnival holiday.







voluntary return





According to the Ministry of Citizenship, a total of R$ 5.1 billion was returned to the Union’s coffers, referring to the aid improperly paid. The amount includes voluntary returns made in 2020 and 2021, through the issuance of GRU and refund by Darf, in addition to funds not handled within the legal deadlines.

According to a report by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), R$ 54.7 billion has been unduly paid in emergency aid since 2020. Beneficiaries withdrew the aid, but were not within the eligibility criteria. They are, for example, public servants (civilians and military) or beneficiaries of Social Security.