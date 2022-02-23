Rodolfo Rodrigues: Corinthians has a foreign coach again after 17 years – 02/22/2022

Corinthians agreed to hire their new coach after Sylvinho’s dismissal. This is the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, 53 years old, who left Fenerbahçe-TUR at the end of 2021. With that, the club has a foreign coach again after 17 years.

The last gringo who commanded the team was the Argentine Daniel Passarella, in 2005, in the former management of MSI. Since then, Corinthians made 21 changes of coaches, not counting the interim ones, all of them Brazilian. Among the greats of Brazilian football, the alvinegro is one of the last to have a gringo coach in recent years, alongside Grêmio and Fluminense.

Vítor Pereira will be the 13th foreign coach in the history of Corinthians and the second Portuguese. The first was Joreca, between 1948 and 1949, who managed the team for 52 matches. Other gringos who managed Corinthians were the Italian Rafael Perone (18 games in 1910-1911); the Spaniard Casemiro González (37 games between 1912-1914 and 1916-1917); the Italian Virgílio Montarini (76 games between 1929-1931); the Uruguayan Pedro Mazzulo (31 games between 1933-1934); Argentine Joseph Tiger (22 games in 1944); Argentine Jim López (26 games in 1960); the Paraguayan Fleitas Solich (70 games in 1962-1963); Argentine Filpo Núñez (21 games in 1966 and 13 games in 1976); Argentine Armando Renganeschi (21 games in 1978); Uruguayan Darío Pereyra (6 games in 2001); and the Argentine Daniel Passarella (15 games in 2005).

At the age of 53, Vítor Pereira started as a coach in the youth teams of Porto, between 2000 and 2004. He then worked for small teams in Portugal (Sanjoanense, in 2005; Espinho, between 2005 and 2007; and Santa Clara, between 2008 and 2010). . In the 2011/12 season, he took over as coach of Porto’s first team and won the national title. The following season, 2012/13, he repeated the feat. After that, he directed Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia (2013/14); Olympiacos-GRE (2014/15); Fenerbahçe-TUR (2015/16); Munich 1860-ALE (2016/17); Shanghai SIPG-CHN (2018-2020); and again Fererbahçe-TUR (2021).

In addition to the two Portuguese titles with Porto (2012 and 2013), Vítor Pereira also won two Portuguese Supercups (2012 and 2013), a Greek Championship and a Greek Cup (2015), a Chinese Championship (2018) and a Chinese Supercup (2019). ). At Shaghai SIPG, in 2018, in the title year, he worked with Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Elkesson.

