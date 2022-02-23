Russia claims to have killed five Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’ near border

Russia claimed it destroyed two Ukrainian military vehicles that strayed into its territory, killing five people, in an unconfirmed incident that would be the first direct confrontation with Ukrainian forces since Moscow deployed 190,000 troops on its border.

According to the report by Russian officials quoted by the Financial Times, the five people would have been identified in the border village of Mityakinskaya, in the Rostov region. Ukraine reportedly sent two infantry fighting vehicles to “remove them from the battlefield”, but Russian forces “destroyed the two Ukrainian fighting vehicles with anti-tank weapons”.

“In the fighting, five people who belonged to a group of saboteurs who violated the Russian border were killed,” the military said in a statement reproduced by France-Presse. Kiev denies sending saboteurs to Russian territory.

Earlier in the day, Moscow had already accused Ukrainian forces of bombing a Russian border post also in the Rostov region, a charge that Kiev denied.

The clash between Russian and Ukrainian troops comes on the same day that Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with the Russian Security Council, amid an escalation of the confrontation in Eastern Europe.

Since last week, Western officials – including US President Joe Biden – have claimed that Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that the Russians must use sabotage operations to provide a false justification for the invasion.

It would be a classic “false flag” operation, in which the perpetrator of an aggression disguises himself as his enemy to create the impression that he has committed the act, and thus justify the retaliation.

For the West, the military buildup in the Donbass is nothing more than a poorly designed farce to provide a pretext for Russia to act — of the region’s nearly 4 million people, most of whom are ethnic Russians, about 700,000 have passports given to the country. over the years in Moscow.

On Russian TV, the headlines say that “the Kremlin denies invasion, but will protect citizens”. Kremlin-dominated Russian broadcasters also claim that the Kiev government started the beatings, and is planning a mass attack to retake the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the US and NATO, the Russians began an exchange of fire at the 430 km line of contact between separatists and Ukrainians.

According to Kiev, there were more than 100 ceasefire violations on Sunday. Furthermore, examination of metadata from videos recorded by the separatist leadership in Donetsk and Lugansk shows that they were made before their release, including an alleged action against “Polish saboteurs” on a gas pipeline./ WITH AFP