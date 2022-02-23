Russia v Ukraine: Putin’s angry speech that tries to rewrite the region’s history

7 hours ago

Credit, EPA

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s televised speech from the Kremlin on Monday was marred by anger, historic grievances and challenges to the West.

Sarah Rainsford, the BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent, and Paul Adams, the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent based in Kiev, Ukraine, analyze the details of the speech.

Sarah Rainsford: ‘Looks like an attempt to run for Ukraine’s presidency’

This was the speech of an angry, impatient and directly threatening Putin. It felt like the president of Russia was venting some 20-odd years of chest pain and resentments.

“You didn’t want us to be friends, but you didn’t have to make an enemy of us,” he said, in a clear message to the West.

We’ve heard a lot of similar things before, but they’ve been repackaged for this moment when he knows he’s got maximum attention.

With that speech, Putin was clearly not giving up ground on his main security demands: NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) expansion must be reversed, and Ukrainian membership is a red line. He complained that Russia’s concerns had been ignored as irrelevant for years and accused the West of trying to “contain” the country as a resurgent global force.

Putin’s focus on Ukraine seemed obsessive, like a man who only thinks about one issue. He sometimes recalled an attempt to run for Ukraine’s presidency, so detailed was his speech.

And, of course, there was a move to rewrite Ukraine’s history, to claim that it was never really a state. In the current context, this has profoundly threatening connotations.

Recognizing Ukraine’s two breakaway regions could mean that Russian troops will enter openly, very soon — invited as “peacemakers”. Or there may be a pause while Russia’s leader waits to see his opponents’ next move.

Whichever way, Ukraine is the battleground. But it’s also a game of aggression between Russia and the West, quickly evolving into a confrontation.

The previous meeting of the Russian Security Council was a play in which everyone had a role and a script.

Russia’s top officials sat in an odd-looking semicircle in front of Vladimir Putin, called one by one to step up to the microphone and say what he wanted to hear.

In the story they told, Russia was being compelled to intervene to protect the people of Donbas — many of them now Russian citizens — from the deadly threat posed by Kiev, giving formal recognition to the breakaway regions.

The word genocide was uttered once more, and the government of Ukraine ended up being described as “the puppet of the West”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Residents of the city of Donetsk celebrate Putin’s formal recognition of the independence of the Republic of Donetsk

Paul Adams: ‘A Ukraine of a fever dream’

Much of Vladimir Putin’s speech on Ukraine sounded like a fever dream. A nightmarish vision of an economically paralyzed country, totally corrupt, bent on developing nuclear bombs or other weapons of mass destruction and ungrateful for all the generous attention given by Russia since independence.

This speech was not unprecedented. The Russian president wrote a long article last summer in which he used many of the same arguments.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian military forces on the front line with Russian-backed separatists near Donetsk region

But that didn’t make the speech any less shocking to hear. He stressed, for anyone with any doubts, that Putin is speaking from a very different place. This is not just a different view of history. Sometimes it even felt like a parallel universe.

But are there lessons for the West as well? Why, he asked, did NATO become Russia’s enemy?

The Western alliance certainly never set out to do such a thing. But the Russian leader’s speech underlined, once again, that the Kremlin remains deeply resentful of the way the story has unfolded. NATO’s victory was, in Putin’s zero-sum worldview, Russia’s defeat.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of addressing “the mistakes of the past” after meeting Putin in Moscow two weeks ago. He suggested, perhaps, that the West bears some responsibility for allowing this relationship to go so sour.

If and when the crisis over Ukraine is resolved, how can NATO and Russia pick up the pieces?

In a final flourish, Putin said he would first reflect on what he had heard, and then take his next steps – which felt like a challenge for the US to try to stop him.