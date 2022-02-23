Russia vs Ukraine: What is a false flag attack and when was it used in History

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Russia vs Ukraine: What is a false flag attack and when was it used in History 0 Views

Experts inspect the wreckage of a car that, according to local authorities, was blown up near the government building, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 18, 2022

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has intensified, with several suspicious incidents

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine intensifies, Britain and the US suspect Russia of planning “false flag” attacks aimed at creating a pretext for an invasion.

Russian-backed separatists have already accused Ukraine’s military of a series of highly dubious attacks, and are now urging civilians to leave the occupied areas.

What is a false flag?

A false flag operation is a political or military action undertaken with the intention of blaming an opponent for what has happened.

In the past, some nations have done this by staging an actual attack and blaming the enemy right afterward as a pretext for going to war.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Maldives wins airport that occupies almost an entire island

Madivaru Airport (LMV) was inaugurated last Friday (18), the new domestic airport of the Maldives …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved