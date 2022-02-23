Russia vs Ukraine: What is a false flag attack and when was it used in History

8 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The conflict in eastern Ukraine has intensified, with several suspicious incidents

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine intensifies, Britain and the US suspect Russia of planning “false flag” attacks aimed at creating a pretext for an invasion.

Russian-backed separatists have already accused Ukraine’s military of a series of highly dubious attacks, and are now urging civilians to leave the occupied areas.

What is a false flag?

A false flag operation is a political or military action undertaken with the intention of blaming an opponent for what has happened.

In the past, some nations have done this by staging an actual attack and blaming the enemy right afterward as a pretext for going to war.

The term was first used in the 16th century to describe how pirates flew the flag of a friendly nation to deceive merchant ships, who approached the vessel unaware that they were at risk.

As you will see below, false flag attacks have a long history.

German invasion of Poland, 1939

The night before Germany’s invasion of Poland, seven German soldiers from the SS (a paramilitary organization linked to the Nazi Party) pretended to be Poles and stormed the radio tower in the town of Gleiwitz, on the German side of the border.

Credit, NurPhoto via Getty Images photo caption, The Gleiwitz radio tower was invaded by undercover SS troops in 1939

They transmitted a short message to say that the station was now in Polish hands.

Soldiers also left behind the body of a civilian, dressed as a Polish soldier, to make it look like he had been killed in the attack.

Adolf Hitler gave a speech the next day citing the Gleiwitz attack and other similarly orchestrated incidents to justify the invasion of Poland.

Outbreak of the Russo-Finnish War, 1939

That same year, the Russian village of Mainila came under artillery fire. It was close to the border and the Soviet Union used the alleged attack to break its non-aggression pact with Finland, starting the so-called Winter War.

After a few decades, historians concluded that the bombing of the village was not carried out by the Finnish army, but was an attack carried out by the Soviet state security agency NKVD itself.

Boris Yeltsin, the first president of the Russian Federation, admitted in 1994 that the conflict was a war created by the Soviets.

Incident in the Gulf of Tonkin, 1964

The date of August 2, 1964 was marked by a naval battle between an American destroyer and North Vietnamese torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam.

Both sides suffered damage to their ships and casualties to crews.

At the time, the US National Security Agency said that two days after the battle, another similar conflict took place.

Credit, Universal Images Group via Getty Images photo caption, The Gulf of Tonkin incident allowed the US to step up air strikes on North Vietnam

It is likely, however, that the second North Vietnamese attack never took place.

The captain of a US naval destroyer initially reported that he was being surrounded and targeted by enemy torpedo boats. But he later said that due to bad weather and poor visibility, he wasn’t sure he was really at risk.

Documents that lost confidentiality in 2005 suggest that the North Vietnamese navy was not attacking the US ship on that date. The objective was to save two of the boats damaged in the previous battle on 2 August.

However, then US President Lyndon B. Johnson and his team decided to believe the initial version of events and presented the incidents to Congress as two unprovoked attacks on US forces by North Vietnam.

This led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which allowed President Johnson to initiate bombings in North Vietnam and greatly increased US military involvement in the Vietnam War.

“Little Green Men” in Crimea, 2014

In the early days of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, people dressed and armed exactly like Russian soldiers began appearing on the streets, but without the country’s insignia on their uniforms.

The Kremlin insisted they were members of local “self-defense groups” who wanted to return territory, once under Ukrainian rule, to Russia.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Crimea’s “little green men” wore no identification, but their uniforms and weapons were Russian.

Russian government officials said they bought the clothes and equipment in stores.

Russian journalists took to calling these people “educated men”, while locals in Crimea preferred the term “little green men”, in a double reference to the color of the uniforms and their unconfirmed origin.

Kashmir border, 2020

India and Pakistan frequently accuse each other of carrying out false flag attacks along Kashmir’s disputed border to provoke a military conflict.

In 2020, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Indian troops of shooting at a vehicle containing United Nations (UN) observers on the Pakistani side of the border, considering the UN might think Pakistani troops were responsible for the attack. .

Credit, NurPhoto via Getty Images photo caption, India and Pakistan often accuse each other of false flag attacks on Kashmir border

Pakistani government officials said India was trying to sow discord between the country and the international community. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the move “imprudent”.

India denied the accusation and in turn blamed Pakistan for not keeping its own side of the border safe.