Russian Congress Approves Putin’s Request to Use Military Troops Abroad

Decision clears the way for invasion of Ukraine; Russian president says army entry into Ukrainian territory will depend on situation on the ground

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP Vladimir Putin says that the army’s entry into Ukrainian territory will depend on the situation on the ground.



In a press conference held on Tuesday, the 22nd, Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced that Congress has approved the use of military troops abroad. The order had been placed in the morning. With the decision, Russia is free to invade Ukraine. The information comes at a time when there was an increase in tension between Russia and Ukraine as a result of the recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions and the deployment of Russian troops to Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian president said that the eventual entry of his army into Ukrainian territory would depend on the situation on the ground. “I didn’t say our soldiers are going there now. It will depend, as they say, on the situation on the ground,” he said.

In addition to the announcement, Putin also spoke about the agreement signed on Monday, 21, “we will provide all necessary help to the inhabitants of this region and military forces if necessary”, he declared. The Russian president was keen to point out that he does not agree with Ukraine joining NATO, as this decision is bad for Russia. For him, the best decision that Ukraine can make at the moment is to give up the idea of ​​joining the nato. He even said that the Minsk agreement no longer exists. During the press conference, Putin once again criticized the government of Kiev by saying that they are not listening to their inhabitants.

According to him, the population considers itself Russian and not Ukrainian. “I think everyone should show the goodwill of those who live on the Crimean Peninsula, you have to respect their wishes because a plebiscite is part of democracy,” Putin declared. The Russian president even defended that Russia is ready for the demilitarization of Ukraine. “If our supposed partners are filling the Kiev authorities with modern weapons, then the most important point is, to some extent, the demilitarization of present-day Ukraine,” he said.