Russian parliament approves Putin’s request to deploy troops in eastern Ukraine | World

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked the upper house of Russia’s parliament for permission to use Russia’s armed forces abroad after formally recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The request was unanimously approved shortly thereafter..

The measure takes effect immediately, according to a deputy present at the session.

Addressing the chamber during part of an evening session that was broadcast on the chamber’s website, one of Russia’s deputy defense ministers said Russia had no choice and asked to approve the deployment of troops abroad. “We need to put these people under our protection,” he said.

Earlier, Russia’s parliament ratified the agreement signed by Putin to defend separatists in eastern Ukraine after the recognition of their republics.

“The recognition of the independence of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and the ratification of the friendship, cooperation and aid agreements must put an end to the conflict, to the death of our fellow citizens who live there”, declared the President of the Duma, the Russian lower house, Viacheslav Volodin.

Deputies unanimously approved both texts, with 400 votes in favor in one case and 399 in the other. In the latter, one of the members of the House did not press the button to vote in time.

Subsequently, the deputies gave a standing ovation to the text being processed.

Shortly afterward, members of the upper house, the Federation Council, followed suit, approving both texts.

“This is a long-awaited decision,” Council President Valentina Matviyenko said after the vote.

“The ratification of these agreements opens new life, gives new possibilities to the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk,” he added.

The aid agreements between Russia and Ukrainian separatists will last ten years.

Putin’s decision generated a wave of repudiation from Western countries, which announced tough sanctions on Russia.

Putin: treaty failed, and Ukraine is to blame

Putin said on Tuesday (22) that it is impossible to say in advance what Russian military actions will be in the Donbass region. The eventual movements, according to him, will depend on the situation in the place.

“I didn’t say our troops will go there right away,” he said.

He also said that the best solution to end the crisis over Ukraine would be for Kiev to give up its desire to join NATO: “The best solution to this issue would be for the authorities currently in power in Kiev to give up on joining NATO for on their own and remain neutral”.