Salgueiro vs Santos: see probable lineups, absences and where to watch the clash for the Copa do Brasil

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Santos debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Salgueiro this Wednesday (23), at Estádio Cornélio de Barros, at 7 pm, in Pernambuco. Peixe has the advantage of a draw in the match to advance to the next stage. The home team needs to win the match to get the spot.

Due to the security protocols against Covid-19, the Pernambuco team made only 500 tickets available for the game, which cost between R$ 200 (full) and R$ 100 (half). To guarantee access to the stadium, it is necessary to present the vaccination card, with both doses, and identity document.

Still without a coach since the departure of Fábio Carille, once again Marcelo Fernandes should command Peixe. He will not have Madson, with a muscle injury in the adductor of his left leg, and Léo Baptistão, who felt muscle discomfort in his right thigh.

DATASHEET
WILLOW X SANTOS

Date and time: February 23, 2022 at 7pm
Place: Cornélio de Barros Stadium (PE)
Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)
assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

How and Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and Real Time from LANCE!

WILLOW TREE: Jefferson; Ronaldo, Lucão, Janelson and Léo Carioca; Kady, Léo Santos, Wescley and Valdeir; Pedro Maycon and Hudson. Coach: Silvio Criciúma

SAINTS: John Paul; Marcos Guilherme, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Zanocelo and Vinícius Ricardo Goulart; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Coach: Marcelo Fernandes
embezzlement: Carlos Sánchez, Madson and Léo Baptistão (injured)

