Salgueiro vs Santos: see probable lineups, absences and where to watch the clash for the Copa do Brasil

Santos debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Salgueiro this Wednesday (23), at Estádio Cornélio de Barros, at 7 pm, in Pernambuco. Peixe has the advantage of a draw in the match to advance to the next stage. The home team needs to win the match to get the spot.

Due to the security protocols against Covid-19, the Pernambuco team made only 500 tickets available for the game, which cost between R$ 200 (full) and R$ 100 (half). To guarantee access to the stadium, it is necessary to present the vaccination card, with both doses, and identity document.

Still without a coach since the departure of Fábio Carille, once again Marcelo Fernandes should command Peixe. He will not have Madson, with a muscle injury in the adductor of his left leg, and Léo Baptistão, who felt muscle discomfort in his right thigh.

DATASHEET

WILLOW X SANTOS

Date and time: February 23, 2022 at 7pm

Place: Cornélio de Barros Stadium (PE)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

How and Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and Real Time from LANCE!

WILLOW TREE: Jefferson; Ronaldo, Lucão, Janelson and Léo Carioca; Kady, Léo Santos, Wescley and Valdeir; Pedro Maycon and Hudson. Coach: Silvio Criciúma

SAINTS: John Paul; Marcos Guilherme, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Zanocelo and Vinícius Ricardo Goulart; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. Coach: Marcelo Fernandes

embezzlement: Carlos Sánchez, Madson and Léo Baptistão (injured)