Samsung presents Ultra and 5G versions of the Galaxy S22

Samsung has announced an even more premium version of its Galaxy S22: the Ultra. According to the manufacturer, the model unites the hardware capabilities of the Galaxy Note line with the Galaxy S line camera. With an inserted S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, in addition to a battery that lasts more than a day, the Galaxy S22 Ultra it is the most powerful device that Samsung has ever created, according to itself.

There are four lenses on the back of the smartphone. The main one has 108 MP, while the auxiliary cameras are less powerful. The ultra-wide, for example, has 12 MP and allows photos with a greater field of view. As for the zoom, Samsung uses two cameras: a 10 MP telephoto and a 10 MP telephoto lens. To top it off, the front camera has 40 MP.

The handset’s camera features include Nightography – available across the entire S22 family – which allows for crisp, clear video with both the front and rear cameras, recording day or night. In addition, the S22 Ultra’s Super Clear Glass lens helps to make smoother, sharper night videos without glare, while Auto Video Framing ensures steadier video capture.

hardware quality

The S22 Ultra is part of the first Galaxy S Series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor with the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processing. The RAM memory and internal storage differ from the chosen model option, reaching up to 12 GB and 1 TB, respectively.

The screen is 6.8 inches with 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, with a maximum brightness of 1,750nit. In addition, Vision Booster technology allows the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also has Wi-Fi 6E8, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 68. The battery is 5000 mAh and offers more than a day of use on a full charge, in a moderate use of the device. It also supports 45W fast charging.

Finally, this is the first Galaxy to feature a stylus. AS Pen is considered the fastest and most responsive Samsung has ever made, with 70% less response time when writing or drawing.

Samsung also points out that the entire Galaxy S22 series will support up to four generations of Android OS upgrades.

5G line

Samsung also announced the launch of 5G versions of the entire Galaxy S22 lineup – including the S22+ and Ultra. The devices will have the same features as their 4G versions, the main difference being access to the 5G network, which offers faster mobile connection and low latency. It must be remembered, however, that there are few locations in Brazil with 5G service already available and that Brazilian capitals should only receive the signal in the second half of the year.

Availability

Starting February 25th, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in select markets from carriers, online retailers and Samsung.com. The device will be available globally in the following memory colors and options: Black, White, Green and Wine in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

The 5G versions of the Galaxy S22 devices are now available. The Galaxy S22 5G and Galaxy S22+ 5G are available in Black, White, Green and Rosé, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available in Black, White, Green and Wine. Check the suggested values ​​in the table below:

Model Memory Color Suggested price Galaxy S22 5G 128 GB Rose, Green, Black and White BRL 5,999 256 GB BRL 6,499 Galaxy S22+ 5G 128 GB BRL 6,999 256 GB BRL 7,499 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256 GB Wine, Green, Black and White BRL 9,499 512 GB BRL 10,499

