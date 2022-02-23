Scholz suspends authorization for Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany – News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday (22) the suspension of authorization for the controversial gas pipeline. Nord Stream 2which links Russia to Germany, after Moscow recognized the independence of pro-Russian Ukrainian provinces.

“Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be put into operation,” Scholz told a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, adding that the matter would be “re-examined” by the German government.

“We cannot accept recognition (from the pro-Russian regions) and that is why it is so important to react now and quickly,” he said.





Nord Stream 2, completed in November but not operational, is a project that has raised economic and geopolitical doubts from the start.

The start of the operation depended on a certification from the German energy regulatory agency, which was analyzing possible disrespect for provisions of German and European legislation.

But now the German government has decided to go a step further with the suspension, as a result of the latest events on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Nord Stream 2 spans 1,230 km under the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It follows the same route as the Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2012.

The pipeline avoids Ukrainian territory and will increase the supply of Russian gas to Europe, at a time when own production is falling.





The German chancellor warned of “further sanctions” in the event of a worsening situation at the Ukrainian border. He also said he was confident the European Union would pass “strong” punitive measures against Russia.

Despite the statements, Scholz asked diplomacy for more opportunities to avoid a “catastrophe”. “It’s the goal of all our diplomatic efforts,” he said.



