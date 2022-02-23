see how the new stage of Open Banking works

The 4th phase of Open Banking (called Open Finance) started in December and was divided into two stages. The Central Bank’s proposal is that Open Finance serve as a regulatory basis for an open financial system, which includes not only banking services, but other institutions that are increasingly gaining relevance in the Brazilian economic scenario; such as stockbrokers, exchange houses, pension funds, insurance and much more.

With Open Finance, from now on the customer can receive information from other financial institutions about interest rates conversion currency, franchise, profitability, among others. And from May 2022, financial institutions will be able to go further and share customer transaction data.

However, sharing will only be possible with the client’s authorization. All banks and other companies must obtain it before proceeding with Open Banking steps. For example, clients may or may not allow the exchange of data related to investment transactions.

The Open Finance implementation project provides guidelines that will standardize and ensure this data sharing so that all transactions are secure and offer better opportunities to users.

With this data sharing, participating financial institutions will also be able to offer financial products to non-customers, as long as they follow the rules determined by the Central Bank.In this way, the client will have freedom of choice of financial services, opting for the best conditions and rates, even if he has never had a relationship with the institution.

The financial institutions that you authorize to have access to your data will be able to improve their available services and products and offer you better conditions, such as reduction of bank fees, increase in limit, centralization of account data, cards from multiple banks and digital accounts in a single application.

Authorization to access your data is not for life, so you can withdraw permission at any time. After all, the Central Bank’s proposal is that with Open Banking the customer has full possession of their financial data. So, you decide what information to share with each company and for how long.

