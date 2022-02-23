See if you have any ‘forgotten money’ to receive

The topic of the moment is the ‘forgotten money’ in banks by Brazilians who will be entitled to receive these amounts. According to information, 38.92 billion people have a total of R$ 27.71 billion in receivables.

The Central Bank (BC) released consultation of funds “forgotten” by Brazilians in financial institutions (such as checking or savings accounts closed with available balance and fees or installments related to credit operations improperly charged).

The BC informed that in this first phase, around R$ 4 billion will be returned to 28 million individuals or legal entities. Altogether, according to the institution estimates, customers may be entitled to receive around R$ 8 billion.

In this list of values ​​that must be returned, there are the PIS/Pasep Quotas that have not yet been withdrawn by 10.6 million people, who are entitled to R$ 23.5 billion.

See where you might have ‘forgotten money’

Remembering that the average amount to be returned is R$ 142.85 per person or company. In this first phase are included values ​​referring to:

Current or savings accounts that were closed with available balance;

bank fees or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

To find out if you have amounts receivable, go to:

https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br

It is necessary to inform your CPF number (individuals) and CNPJ (companies);

The page will inform a date to consult the values ​​and request the withdrawal (note this date). On the informed date, access the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br again

use your gov.br login to access the system (if you do not have a registration, you must enter the Federal Government website to register).

Then you can check the amount and request the transfer.

PIS/Pasep Fund

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, about 10.6 million people will be able to withdraw the PIS/Pasep Fund, released since August 2019 for beneficiaries of all ages (if they have not yet withdrawn the amount).

The bank informed that R$ 23.5 billion are waiting for beneficiaries to withdraw.

The quotas are intended for those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988. Public servants entitled to Pasep quotas will also be able to withdraw the amounts.

In the event of the death of the holder of the shares, the heirs and successors will be allowed to withdraw the money.

The deadline for withdrawing this money will end on June 1, 2025. Amounts that are not withdrawn after that date will be considered abandoned and the Federal Government will have ownership of this money.

Many of these quota amounts were not withdrawn due to the fact that the shareholder died before withdrawing the amount. Many of the heirs were unaware that the deceased holder had the benefit.

Another reason, elderly beneficiaries who did not know they had the right to withdraw quota amounts.

The PIS/Pasep quota can only be withdrawn once by those who are entitled, after withdrawing the money, the balance is zeroed.

In 2020, the Federal Government extinguished the PIS/Pasep Fund and its amounts were transferred to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). Therefore, Caixa will be responsible for paying the PIS/Pasep quotas.

The worker who is entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas and has not yet made the withdrawal, can request the withdrawal through the FGTS application, in a digital way, choosing the following options: “My withdrawals”, “Other withdrawal situations”, “PIS/Pasep”. You can indicate an account at any banking institution to receive the amounts (no fee will be charged). In the event of the death of the quota holder, the account balance will be made available to their dependents.

You can receive PIS earnings:

Through account credit, when the worker has an individual account at Caixa, with a positive balance and movement in recent months.

At Caixa ATMs, Correspondente Caixa Aqui and Lotteries, using the Citizen Card.

At a Caixa branch

Documents for identification:

ID card

Driver’s License (new model)

Functional Portfolio recognized by Decree

Military Identity

Foreigners’ Identity Card

Passport issued in Brazil or abroad

how to consult

You can consult it through the FGTS application, on the FGTS website (www.fgts.gov.br) and for Caixa account holders through Internet Banking Caixa. In these channels you will be able to identify from the name of the employer, who will be registered in both PIS and Pasep.

PIS (Social Integration Program)

Pasep (Public Server Program)

Remembering that the PIS/Pasep quotas are not the same thing as the PIS/Pasep salary allowance. This is because the worker receives the salary bonus once a year according to the number of months worked and has an average income of up to two minimum wages.

The PIS/Pasep quotas are paid only once to the worker.