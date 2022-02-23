see if you receive today, 02/23, table, who is entitled to PIS 2022 and how to withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 continues this Wednesday, February 23, and continues until the end of March, with payments via Savings Bank and Bacchus from Brazil. [veja abaixo tabela do PIS 2022 calendário de pagamento].

Below, you can check out some of the main doubts about the PIS Pasep salary allowance: calendar, PIS Pasep 2022 table, who is entitled to PIS 2022, how to withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022 [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the most frequently asked questions by Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022be entitled to PIS?”, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Who gets PIS 2022 this Wednesday, February 23?

This Wednesday, February 23, beneficiaries do not receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. O PIS 2022 calendar follow until March. Check all the PIS 2022 payment dates below.

Who receives Pasep 2022 this Wednesday, February 23?

This Wednesday, February 23, pauses the Pasep 2022 calendar. Beneficiaries born in May receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022.

O PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar continues until March. Check all the dates below.

PIS Pasep Calendar 2022

Check below the calendars and dates of the PIS and Pasep 2022 salary allowance.

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep Banco do Brasil Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







How to withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem

Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below:

tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

when informing the value, a code will be generated

the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal at an ATM or lottery

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS Pasep 2022 payment table



PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 table and the PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

O value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Who worked in 2021 is entitled to PIS?

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years.

It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

Box number to consult PIS 2022

It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O telephone to consult the PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Cashier Assistance to Citizens), the 0800 PIS Box.