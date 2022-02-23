See what measures have already been taken by Western countries against Russia | World

The United States and its allies have announced a series of measures against Russia following Vladimir Putin’s decree recognizing the independence of two regions in eastern Ukraine.

Germany suspended authorization to operate the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US banned US investment, trade and financing in the breakaway provinces, and the UK announced sanctions on five banks and three Russian citizens.

In this report, the g1 gathered the measures that have already been taken by Western countries against Russia:

Bank Rossiya*

Black Sea Bank

Genbank

IS Bank

Promsvyazbank

* Bank Rossiya has been subject to US sanctions since the 2014 invasion of Crimea for having close ties to Kremlin officials.

US President Joe Biden has stated that US sanctions will affect VEB bank and Promsvyazbank, cutting them off from Western funding.

The European Union (EU) presented the measures that will be imposed on Russia, without specifying. Initially, the European bloc is expected to restrict banks involved in financing separatist activities in eastern Ukraine.

The US will also sanction Russian individuals and companies, kicking them out of the US banking system, banning businesses and freezing their assets.

The British imposed sanctions on three Russian billionaires, allies of President Putin and whose fortunes increased dramatically after their rise to power:

Gennady Timchenko

Igor Rotenberg

Boris Rotenberg

All of them had already received sanctions from the US government since 2014. The US also announced sanctions on three more people:

Denis Aleksandrovich Bortnikov, son of the director of the Russian Federal Security Service

Petr Mikhailovich Fradkov, executive of the bank Promsvyazbank

Vladimir Sergeevich Kiriyenko, son of Putin’s chief of staff

The EU has said it will resort to measures against members of the Russian parliament, including the representative chosen to represent Crimea – annexed from Ukraine after its invasion in 2014.

Energy companies and Nord Stream 2

Western countries can make it illegal for countries and companies to buy oil from big Russian energy giants like Gazprom or Rosneft.

Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on the sale of gas and oil abroad.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announces the suspension of authorization for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 measures 1,230 kilometers. It passes under the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It follows the same route as the Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2012.