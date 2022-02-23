Senators complain about maneuver in the ANS and see insecurity for health plans

BRASÍLIA – The maneuver carried out by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to extend the term of interim directors beyond the legal term provoked complaints from parliamentarians. Directly linked to the topic, the president of the Social Affairs Commission (CAS) of the Senate, Sergio Petecão (PSD-AC), and Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), former president of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Covid , stated that the lack of definitive management undermines the agency’s main objective, which is to inspect and regulate health plans.

In an action that increases insecurity at the agency, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been holding off the appointments of two new tenured directors for the ANS since December, when the Senate approved the names for the ANS board.

Sergio Petecão, who heads the Senate committee that scrutinizes the agency’s directors, did not hide his concern about the situation. “It harms, this insecurity, nominates and another group has no interest and makes it difficult, this is not good for the country”, he said to the Estadão.

The congressman avoided saying whether he believes there is political interference in the agency, but made it clear that the issue must be dealt with quickly. “My role is not to create any kind of difficulty so that we can speed him (Bolsonaro) without having the argument that the commission is holding, which is not it”, he declared.

as showed the Estadão, the agency uses a legal device to keep three civil servants as substitute directors for more than 180 days. To circumvent the legal requirement, each time the deadline is exceeded, the names of the former directors that the employees replace are changed, without actually changing their function.

Today, the ANS is led by Paulo Rebello, former chief of staff of the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR). In addition to the presidency, Rebello has two other important functions. It is up to Barros’ former employee to be responsible for the directorate of standards and qualification of the operators and for the directorate of norms and qualification of the products.

The government leader was one of the targets of the Covid CPI last year on suspicion of participating in a vaccine purchase scheme. The director-president of ANS himself was heard by the CPI because of the performance of Prevent Senior, a health plan that recommended the treatment of coronavirus with substances proven to be ineffective.

Senator Omar Aziz, who coordinated the collegiate, is also concerned about the case. “Some changes have to be made, the things that were not good in Brazil have to serve as an example to make changes, including this issue of the ANS. The strength they have in relation to health plans is very great. too bad,” he warned.

According to the senator from Amazonas, a more rigorous inspection of health plans is something that needs to be done. The parliamentarian, who recalled the case of Prevent Senior, said that better monitoring by the regulatory agency would have been important to prevent treatment with ineffective substances from being disseminated.

“It is necessary to demand from the plans, especially plans that have the hospital itself, these are the ones that have to have a more rigorous inspection. , declared.

During Rebello’s testimony to the CPI in October, senators criticized him for the lack of action by the ANS in the Prevent Senior case, despite several complaints.

In a note, the ANS maintained that the composition of the board with substitutes ensures the functioning of the agency. “Without the substitute directors, the ANS would not have the minimum quorum to make decisions and keep the regulator in operation, which could happen from March, if there are no appointments to the board”, says the regulatory body.

In the new manifestation, the ANS also alleges that there is no illegality in keeping the substitute directors in office for more than 180 days and says that the responsibility for formulating new lists for the board lies with the Presidency of the Republic. “ANS reaffirms its commitment to the public interest and respect for legislation and emphasizes that it will always act to fulfill its institutional mission”, concludes the note.