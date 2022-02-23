Serasa app allows you to pay fines, IPVA and license vehicles without leaving home

Through a partnership with Zapay, a startup specialized in the payment and installment of vehicle debts, the Serasa application now offers more agility and security for Brazilians in free consultation and payment of automotive debts, such as fines, IPVA, licensing and fees.

In a 100% online flow, the consumer can check, free of charge and simplified by the application, what are the pending and future values ​​with 22 DETRANS across the country.

The novelty represents another step in Serasa’s strategy of offering a range of financial solutions in the same environment and became possible 4 months after the announcement of the acquisition of PagueVeloz, a Brazilian fintech of digital payments and receipts. According to Lais Gabriel, a specialist at Serasa, “Last year, our app had more than 30 million downloads. Thinking about this complete collection journey, the partnership allows us to meet a need of vehicle owners, who can now consult, pay and pay their vehicle debts in one place, with conditions that fit in their pocket ”, he explains.

Among the facilities, we highlight the installment in up to 12 installments on the credit card or the payment in cash by PIX and bank slip. With the average increase in IPVA of 22%, according to market forecasts, installment payments are an alternative to keep debts up to date and continue driving the vehicle. Data from Zapay reveals that in 2021 there was a 23% increase in the volume of fines in Brazil.

“The partnership consolidates our purpose of reducing bureaucracy in payment processes with the agencies and making life easier for drivers”, highlights Callebe Mendes, CEO of Zapay. “Through the Serasa application, the user will be able to resolve pending issues in an agile, dynamic and safe way, even avoiding possible fraud”, he adds.

Serasa informs that the service for consultation and payment of automotive debts in its application, available on GooglePlay and App Store, is in the testing phase.

Owners of vehicles licensed in Bahia, Ceará and Paraná may find, at the moment, some instability. Once all tests are completed, the tool will be fully ready for use in the 25 states where Zapay is present.

More information about which vehicle charges can be paid and how the partnership between Zapay and Serasa works is available on the product page.

How do I pay off my vehicle debts?

Step 1 – Download the App

If you still don’t have the Serasa App on your mobile device, download it from Google Play or Apple Store, enter your CPF and fill out a brief registration form.

Step 2 – Access the payments area

On the bottom menu of the screen, click on “Pay” to access the payment options available in your Serasa account.

Step 3 – Access the vehicle area

On the payment screen, click on the “Vehicle Debits” option.

Step 4 – Locate your vehicle

To check the IPVA, fines, licensing and fees for your vehicle, enter its license plate, read and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for using the features, and click on “Consult and pay”. If prompted, select the State where your vehicle is registered.

Step 5 – Confirm the vehicle related data

To guarantee authenticity and security in the consultation, inform the requested data, as well as the RENAVAM number and click on “Continue”.

Step 6 – Select the debts to be paid

If your vehicle has any outstanding values, they will be displayed on the screen. Select the debts you want to pay, the payment method and click on “Pay Now”. Proceed to make payment in a secure environment.

Step 7 – Track the order

After payment, in the area of ​​your vehicle (see step 3), an email will be sent to the address you included at the time of payment with the Order and order status (if you cannot find the email, check the box of spam). With the protocol it will be possible to track the order on the Zapay portal. To do so, just access the official Zapay website, click on the “My Orders” button in the upper right corner of the page and enter the order code.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com