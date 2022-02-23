Server from São Carlos creates ‘workshop’ to fix vibrators and avoid embarrassment for women | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

The interest and curiosity of a public servant from São Carlos (SP) for the functioning of electrical objects made it possible for her to undertake in a market surrounded by taboos for women. Based on her own need, Bruna Franquini identified a business opportunity and created a kind of “vibrator workshop”, which, in 10 days of advertising on the internet, generated a lot of debate and more than 20 requests for maintenance on erotic toys.

Bruna says that, in addition to a source of extra income, this was also a way for her to offer a service protected from constraints for women who operate a market that grew 50% during the pandemic. (see details below). For her, being able to turn to another woman makes clients more comfortable.

The idea came when her own vibrator stopped working. Bruna decided to fix it and commented with friends. She discovered that some of them also had broken devices and there she saw a market to be explored. The next step was to post on social media, which generated repercussions and attracted customers.

“I, a woman, confess that I would be embarrassed to take the vibrator to a man to fix it. So I’ll get the device at home, women are more comfortable”, she told g1.

The cost of maintenance varies from R$ 40 to R$ 100 plus the cost of the part, if needed. The service is guaranteed for 60 days. According to Bruna, the repair is worth it, as a new product costs from R$200 to R$550 on average.

Ability to make small repairs

Graduated in agronomic engineering, Bruna, who is 32 years old, said that she has always been curious and since she was little, she opened appliances such as fans, blenders and stereos.

Over time, she learned to make minor repairs and soon moved on to repairing electric pedals for guitars and other instruments. Using the vibrator maintenance skill would not be a problem. “It’s a device whose electrical part is very sensitive, it will break,” she said.

“If you have a vibrator and it stopped working, before you throw it away or buy a new one, talk to me!” It was with this ad, posted on February 2nd, that the server started to publicize the service that has now become an extra income for her.

In ten days, 20 devices appeared to be repaired. On the 10th, she made the second announcement in the group at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar). Even knowing that the maintenance service was necessary, she stated that she was a little afraid before the publications because of taboo and prejudice.

“When I announced it, I had many comments in favor of the service, but I did have sexist and prejudiced comments. At first I even thought about deleting them, but I thought it would be good to expose the men who made them,” he said.

The public servant believes that the high demand for the service she offers may be related to the increase in the use of erotic devices during the Covid-19 pandemic. A survey by the MercadoErotico.Org portal shows a 50% increase in the sale of vibrators during the period of social isolation.

According to the survey carried out at the beginning of the pandemic, married women between the ages of 25 and 35 were those who sought the item to obtain pleasure, adding up to 27.8% against 13.9% of single women. More than 1 million vibrators and consoles were sold during the pandemic in Brazil, the survey pointed out.

Owner of a sex shop in São Carlos, merchant Alessandra Cipolat has been in the business for 14 years and said that it is difficult to find vibrator maintenance services. When a customer shows up at the store looking for repairs on the device, the solution is to send the product to the capital.

Alessandra was very pleased to know that Bruna now performs the service in the city. “It’s easy because she came and gave me the previous budget. In addition to having no postage cost, the customer will feel more comfortable leaving the device and then picking it up at the store. We are going to make a good partnership”, said the trader.

