Simpar and group companies open 12 vacancies in Mogi das Cruzes; see list

SIMPAR (SIMH3), together with its subsidiaries JSL (JSLG3) and VAMOS (VAMO3), is hiring professionals to work in the city of Mogi das Cruzes. There are 12 vacancies for various positions.

There are opportunities for forensic auditor, senior internal controls analyst, civil litigation attorney, job and salary analyst, accounting coordinator, indirect tax coordinator, indicators specialist – SQL programmer and administrative supervisor.

Check the distribution of vacancies and the requirement of each position in the following table:

Office vacancies Prerequisites Forensic Auditor 1 Higher education in law, administration, accounting or related areas; Knowledge of Intermediate/Advanced Office Package; Previous experience in the role; Desirable courses in the investigative area, compliance and SAP knowledge and have easy access to Mogi das Cruzes. Senior Internal Controls Analyst 1 Complete higher education in Accounting, Business Administration or related areas; Experience with COSO methodology; Experience with creating risk matrix reports and drawings and Intermediate Excel. Civil Litigation Lawyer 3 It is necessary to have experience in civil litigation, especially in cases related to civil liability resulting from a traffic accident. Reside with easy access to the region of Mogi das Cruzes/SP. Job and Salary Analyst two Training in Human Resources; Specialization in the area of ​​administration of positions and salaries and Experience with systems and commissioning policies. Accounting coordinator 1 Training in Accounting Sciences with CRC; Knowledge in SAP/SINC systems (differential); Knowledge in valuation method; Knowledge of financial planning; Knowledge in IRR calculation and have worked with external audits (differential). Indirect Tax Coordinator 1 Training in Accounting Sciences with CRC; Knowledge of SAP/SINC systems (differential) and have worked with external audits and inspections. Indicator Specialist – SQL Programmer two Completed higher education; Knowledge in SQL and ETL (Proven) and Knowledge in BI (Differential). Administrative supervisor 1 Proven experience as a supervisor or similar role Knowledge of MS Office, SAP, Diploma/certificate in First Line Management or related field Higher education in Business Administration or related fields

how to apply

Those interested in running for one of the vacancies opened by the SIMPAR Group can forward their CV to WhatsApp 11 99884-3211 (Paloma), informing which opportunity you want to apply for.