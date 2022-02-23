Specialist v Zema passive ante strike; Azeredo remembers ‘presso’ in 1997 – Politics

Agents linked to public security promise to keep on strike until the project is sent Assembly on the replacement of inflationary losses (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 2/21/22)

Unlike 1997, when for the first time in the history of Minas, the military police officers went on strike to demand the same salary recomposition guaranteed to officers; the current mobilization unites public servants from different security institutions – military, civil, criminal and judicial police – and, in the case of the Military Police, it has soldiers and officers who share the same cause. The assessment of sociologist Luis Flvio Sapori, coordinator of the Center for Studies in Public Security at PUC Minas and former assistant secretary of State for Public Security between 2003 and 2007. , this mobilization is unprecedented and has a very different profile compared to the 1997 movement”, says Sapori.

“It is a very worrying strike, which reveals a level of articulation that I have not seen for a long time between entities and political leaders. This is due to the fact that to the extent that criminality perceives that the police are not acting, dramatic situations arise that have already been seen in other Brazilian states, such as Espírito Santo and Cear, where this type of strike took place.

Although the right to strike is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution of 1988 so that workers can defend their interests, there are exceptions. Among these are the military police and firefighters, an understanding also established by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in 2017.

Article 42 of the Federal Constitution and its sections maintain that the members of the military police and fire departments are institutions organized on the basis of hierarchy and discipline and, as soldiers of the states and the Federal District, the same provisions of article 142 apply to them, which prohibits members of the Armed Forces the right to strike and to organize.

For civil police and other members of public security institutions this prohibition does not apply.

“Military police officers and firefighters are prohibited from going on strike because of military criminal law, which considers it a riot. In principle, there is no such objection for other categories of public service, not even for criminal police officers”, considers Sapori.

Despite the ban on military police strikes, which can be punished by being expelled from the corporation, Sapori points out that in Minas and Brazil in the last 30 years, they have been ignored, as military police feel they have solid political representation.

The expert criticizes what he called the “passivity” of the government of Romeu Zema (Novo) towards decision-making.

“While the governor does not negotiate, he does not seek a counterpoint to minimize the perverse effects of the presence of the police in the streets”, says Sapori, stressing that Zema should request the National Security and Army Force to promote ostensible policing in large cities. mining, in particular the capital.

Azeredo retraces the chronology of the 1997 strike

The strike in the squares of Minas Gerais in 1997 leaves a bitter lesson for government officials: salary replacement is not granted with impunity to an isolated category of civil servants, without waving equal rights to the others. During the Hlio Garcia government, delegates from the Civil Police entered the Courts to request wage parity with the State Attorney’s Office, currently the State Attorney General’s Office. The judicial decision in favor of the delegates came during the Eduardo Azeredo government, from the PSDB.

Dissatisfied with the difference between their own salaries and those of the Civil Police, the officers of the Military Police of Minas Gerais began to demand that Azeredo be equaled. Who counts the former governor.

“In 1977 the pressure increased. The officers came to me and said that they could have the readjustment given to the delegates through a decree of the Military Police itself. less than the delegates and that historically this would be unacceptable. And at the time I said that I couldn’t adjust for everyone. That’s the point”, recalls Azeredo.

“Under this pressure, I ended up authorizing the officers to issue the decree with the permanent gratification of the officers, because they assured me that the troop would be informed that there would be a bill to grant the same readjustment. This was the condition for authorizing them”, recalls.

It happens, however, that while the Military Police Command did not inform Eduardo Azeredo of the level of troop mobilization, it assured him that it had managed to “hold” the dissatisfaction. As it turned out, he failed.

Cabo Jlio Gomes (in the foreground), one of the leaders that emerged from the PMs movement in 1997 (photo: Frederico Haikal -Estado de Minas – Jun/1997)

The 11% readjustment granted to officers on June 6, by means of a decree from the Military Police Command, equating salaries with the readjustment granted to delegates, was the trigger for the boiling of the troops to boil over. On June 12, the white strike began: police from the Batalho de Choque did not clear the streets. The following day, even though they were informed of the functional risk they would run, given the ban on strikes, 2,000 squares took to the streets in marching uniforms and armed, although they removed the identification from their uniforms.

When they arrived in front of the Palácio da Liberdade, the former government headquarters, they burned their paychecks. The movement was intensifying and expanding across the state, without the Military Police Command and the state government itself being able to interrupt the course.

On the 24th of June, a new mobilization of armed uniforms had a tragic outcome: a shot hit the head of Corporal Valrio, who died a few days later. The outcome of the strike, with the granting of the intended readjustment, had immediate and medium-term political consequences.

The movement spread to the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Cear, Gois, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Par, Paraba, Pernambuco, Piau, Rio Grande do Sul, So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In Minas, many strikers were punished, 186 expelled and some sentenced to prison. In the medium term, from the movement, the first leaders elected to representation positions emerged to the political electoral scene: Cabo Jlio, won the mandate of federal deputy and Sergeant Rodrigues, of state deputy in the general elections of 1998. In 2018, when he left the Assembly, Jlio was at the MDB; in the same year, Rodrigues exchanged the PDT for the PTB.

In the 1998 election, the then candidate for the government of Minas Itamar Franco, former president of the Republic who would defeat Eduardo Azeredo, promised amnesty to those punished in his campaign. During the government of Itamar Franco, the squares were granted amnesty and reintegrated into the Military Police, but to the Fire Department, according to the provisions of Constitutional Amendment 39.