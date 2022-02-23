Spider bite: know what to do to relieve symptoms at home, until medical attention

Spiders are among the most fearsome animals. No wonder there is a phobia just for them, arachnophobia. However, despite such repulsion, these animals are quite common in homes. In view of this, Casa & Agro do Tecnonotícias will teach you today, February 22, tips and necessary care after suffering a Spider Bite. So stay here and learn what to do if this happens.

Spiders are arthropods belonging to the Class Arachnidz, that is, are invertebrates with jointed appendages. Their main difference between insects is in the number of legs: spiders have eight, while they only have six. That said, now see what to do in case of Spider Bite.

How to mitigate the effects of spider bite at home

Generally, most cases happen with non-venomous animals. Either way, these accidents can cause redness and pain or itching in the affected area, as well as a small wound. Even without being serious, some basic care is essential, such as:

Before anything else, wash the sting area with soap and water;

Keep the limb that suffers the sting elevated in relation to the body;

In case of pain, use cold or warm water compresses on the affected region;

Finally, regardless of whether there is pain or not, the ideal is to seek a doctor as soon as possible;

If possible, photograph the spider, as this will help doctors identify the venom and, consequently, the treatment.

Following these tips, it is possible to mitigate the effects of spider bites at home, before medical attention. However, some measures must be strictly avoided, such as: never make holes or cuts to drain the poison or try to suck it out. It is also essential not to press or tie the affected region, as well as, no substance should be placed on the skin.

extra tips

As we are talking about animals that usually inhabit homes, some care and habits are necessary to avoid accidents with spiders. In this case, try to shake clothes and check shoes before using them, keep beds away from the walls and sheets off the floor.

Furthermore, the most efficient way to avoid Spider Bite is fighting its presence in the environment. For this reason, keep doors and windows closed at dusk and preserve their natural predators, such as chickens. Finally, avoid visiting places with tall grass or dense bushes, as well as putting your hands in holes in the wall or floor, but if this is necessary, always wear protection.

