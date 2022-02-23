Spotted shows Ferrari Purosangue SUV ready to catch the Urus

THE Ferrari is very close to revealing the Pure blood, its first SUV. That’s what the pictures taken in what appears to be a shed of the Italian brand’s factory in Maranello suggest. The images were published by photographer Wilco Blok on his Instagram account (@wilcoblok) and show the front and rear of the utility that will be a direct rival of the Lamborghini Urus.

For many years, the rampaging horse brand turned up its nose at SUVs. So much so that, to this day, Ferrari still does not have its SUV. Meanwhile, Lamborghini won a lot of market with the Urus, which became the benchmark among super sports cars. In line with German Porsche, the Macan and Cayenne drive sales for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer.

Well, with Purosangue it will be no different. Expectations regarding the model are high, both on the part of enthusiasts and the assiduous utility customers. In this sense, the photos taken by Wilco Blok show a look that doesn’t even look like an SUV at first glance. The front has the headlights of the hybrid supercar SF90 Stradale.

SUV or crossover?

In the images, it is only possible to notice that it is the Purosangue because of the black arches in the wheel housings, and the suspension clearly raised. The grille and bumper are also different and much larger than in the brand’s traditional sports cars. In fact, the grille is at the bottom of the bumper and looks like a central air intake.

The rear of the Ferrari SUV will be muscular and tall by the brand’s standards. The picture shows double circular lanterns in an elevated position and with a lot of steel around. The lid is large and the bumper features four huge exhausts, as well as a central diffuser. Also, there are slits just below the taillights which should be useful for aerodynamics.

hybrid mechanics

With a front-mid engine and four seats in a 2+2 configuration, the coupe GTC4Lusso served as the “test mule” of the Purosangue. This was because the super sports car has the same chassis configuration planned for the SUV. Therefore, its mechanics should also equip the new model, which should inherit the 3.9-liter V8 biturbo engine with 610 hp and 77.3 mkgf.

Likewise, the Ferrari SUV is expected to have a hybrid option for the V8 engine, which will then increase to 650 hp. Thus, Purosangue will surpass the 641 hp of rival Urus. Finally, the top version can have the naturally aspirated V12 engine of up to 690 hp and 71 mkgf, which was also from the GT4Lusso. It would be a way to please the most purist fans.

