Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

Investing.com – Western powers have responded to Russia’s move to eastern Ukraine by applying sanctions, but US stocks are expected to open higher as investors respond positively to the intensity of the response. Eurozone inflation remains high, meaning the European Central Bank will soon join the Bank of England in having tough monetary policy decisions to make.

In Brazil, the difficulty of moving forward with proposals to reduce the price of fuel generates expectations that Minister Paulo Guedes will make his word prevail.

Here's what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, February 23rd.

1. Limited Western Sanctions

The West responded to Russian troops entering eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two regions as independent republics, imposing sanctions on Russian banks and members of the Russian elite with close ties to the Kremlin.

However, they fall far short of the severe economic crippling measures that the US and its allies have promised if Russia enters Ukraine.

By holding back, the West is trying to maintain influence over Moscow in an attempt to prevent an invasion of all of Ukraine, including the capital Kiev.

However, it could also be seen as a sign of weakness amid concerns about whether the global economy will be able to handle rising energy prices as well as the economy, creating the potential for stagflation.

2. The fuel novel

The Planalto Palace is almost giving up on the idea of ​​cutting taxes to reduce the price of fuel. This is because there is little chance of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) being approved in a short time, even more so when the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate discuss their own proposals on the subject.

Thus, the Ministry of Economy’s suggestion to exempt only diesel and cooking gas gains strength. The loss in revenue with this measure would be R$ 19.5 billion, well below the bill that is being processed in the Senate, for example, which would cause a reduction of R$ 100 billion in revenue.

If this scenario progresses, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, could continue working on the proposal to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) by 25%, which should cost R$ 24 billion in collection. According to what the minister said at an event held by BTG Pactual (SA:) yesterday, this measure will help in the re-industrialization of the country and is already being prepared together with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the chief minister of the Civil, Ciro Nogueira, and President Jair Bolsonaro.

3. S&P should exit correction territory

US equity markets are expected to open higher later, rebounding after recent heavy losses as investors take a more optimistic view of events in Eastern Europe.

At 8:51 am, S&P 500 futures were up 0.61%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.51% and 0.96%, respectively.

The blue chip dropped nearly 500 points, or 1.4%, on Tuesday, its fourth straight losing streak. The broad-based fell 1%, resulting in the index falling into correction territory, more than 10% below its record in early January. The fell 1.2%, also its fourth consecutive negative session.

There are no major economic data releases for Wednesday, but there is likely to be a lot of focus on the auctions of $35 billion in 119-day notes, $53 billion in and $22 billion in 2-year floating rates, given the uncertain geopolitical situation.

Stocks in focus on Wednesday included cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:), which beat expectations with second-quarter results released on Tuesday, and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:), after the company spacecraft reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter.

4. Eurozone Inflation Focuses on March ECB Meeting

A remained quite high in January, with the annual value of confirmed at 5.1%, a gain of 0.3 percentage point on the month. This increases pressure on the European Central Bank to rein in monetary policy, which still includes a bond-buying program.

The ECB, when it meets in March, is widely expected to signal the end of third-quarter bond purchases, opening the door for a rate hike before the end of the year.

However, ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann challenged this sequence, saying in a press conference that the central bank could start raising interest rates before ending its asset purchase scheme. Austria’s central bank governor is one of the most aggressive members of the ECB’s board of directors, but his comments put the March 10 meeting in focus.

In England, the extent of the difficulties the Bank of England is currently facing was exposed by central bank vice president Ben Broadbent in an annual report to parliament on Wednesday. “This is the most challenging period for monetary policy since inflation targeting began in 1992,” he said.

The bank raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, its second increase in the last two meetings, and investors are pricing in another rate hike at the bank’s next scheduled meeting in mid-March. Broadbent said there is no guarantee that the inflationary impact of rising import prices will quickly disappear.

5. The retreat from seven-year highs

Crude oil prices gave back some of the previous session’s gains on Wednesday, falling from seven-year highs as the West stopped hitting Russia’s energy market while imposing sanctions on Moscow for sending troops to eastern Ukraine. .

“The sanctions announced so far are unlikely to have much impact on Russian oil exports,” analysts at ING said in a note. “Local banks that are heavily involved in the commodities industry have been left untouched.”

At the same time, Western powers and Iran appear close to reviving a nuclear deal, which in return for Tehran limiting its nuclear ambitions would result in the Persian Gulf country’s oil exports returning to the global market.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. crude supply data, due on Wednesday after the holiday weekend. Last week, the industry-funded body reported a tie of just over a million barrels.

At 8:55 AM ET, U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.26% to $91.67, while futures were down 0.16% to $93.70.