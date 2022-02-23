Steam will not have more than 90% discount on games from March

Steam recently announced several new rules in the sales and disclosure policy for games and other products on the platform. One of the most striking news is that discounts of more than 90% will no longer be offered on games that are on the platform.

Despite the ban, the virtual store also communicated that discounts of less than 10% are prohibited. That is, promotional values ​​will have to be in a range of at least 10% and at most 90% as of March 28, 2022.

On the date, other rules will come into effect such as a minimum interval of four weeks (currently 6 weeks) between one discount and another; a 28-day period between one discount and another on a game release; the ban on changing the price of a product that is currently on or scheduled for promotion, and more.

Aimed at companies that sell their games on Steam, the new rules also include limiting custom discounts from one day to two weeks and prohibiting discounts on a product within 28 days of a price increase in any currency.

The platform took the new measures to curb anti-competitive actions by some publishers. As is often the case during promotional periods like Black Friday, some brands were raising the price of games and then applying a discount of more than 90%.

In addition to attracting the attention of consumers, the virtual store itself automatically highlights titles that have a very flashy promotion. With the new regulation, Steam plans to avoid games costing “half double” as if it were a real promotion.