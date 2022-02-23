STJ may restrict the list of treatments covered by health plans; understand – Health

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) judges this Wednesday, 23, resources that may restrict the coverage of health insurance. Groups of mothers of children with disabilities, among other groups of patients, fear the interruption of expensive treatments granted through the courts and plan a protest at the headquarters of the Court in Brasilia. The plan operators, on the other hand, claim legal certainty to make the maintenance of the service financially viable.

Wednesday’s judgment could decide whether the list of treatments and drugs covered by the plans, which is established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), is exemplary or exhaustive. The list of procedures establishes the mandatory assistance coverage to be provided by the plans. Consumers complain that this list is not enough, and that many necessary treatments end up not being covered.

Understand the difference between exemplary interpretation and exhaustive interpretation

At exemplary interpretation , the list of procedures covered by the plans contains some items, but the operators must also attend to others that have the same purposes, if there is clinical justification from the responsible physician. This has caused families to resort to Justice so that the right to coverage by the plan is guaranteed.

in the case of taxing interpretation, the items described in the list would be the only ones that could be required from the plans. As a result, the request for equivalent treatments could be denied, with no chance of recognition through the courts.

The lack of definition presented by the STJ between the different interpretations motivated the opening of the embargoes of divergence that will be judged on Wednesday. These resources aim to standardize the Court’s internal jurisprudence.

Thus, the exhaustive or exemplary characteristic of the ANS list should be defined by the Court, generating solid jurisprudence that should affect all future decisions on the subject, including those that have already issued injunctions to oblige plans to extend their coverage.

contacted by Estadão, the minister of the STJ, Luis Felipe Salomão, rapporteur of the case in trial on Wednesday, said that, by law, he cannot comment on the matter. In a judgment of the 4th class of the STJ, in 2019, he voted in favor of the list being exhaustive, arguing that considering it exemplary would restrict the free competition of health plan operators and make it difficult “access to supplementary health for the most needy and vulnerable strata”. of the population”.

However, he pointed out that there may be exceptions, as in the case of drugs related to cancer treatment or drugs administered during hospital stay. In the vote, he declared that there may be specific situations in which the Court determines the provision of certain coverage that it finds to be effectively essential.

On the other hand, in 2021, the 3rd class of the STJ had a different position, considering the role as an example. In the appeal, reported by Minister Nancy Andrighi, it is highlighted: “The qualification of the list of procedures and health events as of a taxing nature demands from the consumer a knowledge that he, due to his condition of vulnerability, does not have and cannot be forced to possess. ”.

In 2019 alone, there were 112,253 consumer law lawsuits involving health plans. In addition to legal requests for treatments or procedures not included in the ANS list, this number also involves other demands, such as breaches of contract, reduction of tariffs, etc. In total, Brazil has about 48 million health plan beneficiaries.

Idec defends list as ‘minimum coverage reference’

For the coordinator of the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Defense (idec), Ana Carolina Navarrete, the definition of the ANS role as exhaustive will “generate a very high risk of health plans denying necessary and proven effectiveness coverage”.

According to her, health plans tend to have a very restrictive interpretation of the role, in what she calls an “abusive practice by companies to deny coverage” when treatment is more expensive.

In addition, Navarrete says that the role itself is not only based on the effectiveness of treatments for patients, but also on the profitability of companies. “In other words, any technology that is good or cost-effective does not enter. It can’t be too expensive either. And that puts the role in a very difficult balance.”

The coordinator also considers the argument of economic imbalance on the part of health plans to be invalid. “This understanding has been like this for at least 10 years and this has not led to a collapse in the sector. On the contrary, when we look at the information of the companies in this period, there was economic growth.”

In addition, according to one of the lawyers in the case at trial, Caroline Salerno, people with disabilities will be among the main impacted by the decision, if the STJ votes in favor of the taxation of the ANS list.

“In addition to addressing the issue of role, (the judgment) should be analyzed from the perspective of protecting people with disabilities, in this legal microsystem that is more sensitive and vulnerable”, he claims.

In addition to people with disabilities, the impact is considerable among patients and families of patients with serious illnesses such as cancer or epilepsy.

Health plan operators ask for taxing role

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) stated that considering the role of ANS as an example is challenging for operators.

For the association, this situation creates an environment of judicialization that makes predictability in the operators’ actions impossible. “Formulating the price of a product with no coverage limit, which includes any and all existing procedures, drugs and treatments, can make access to a health plan unfeasible and put the continuity of supplementary health in Brazil in check.”

Unimed, part of one of the actions being analyzed by the STJ, declared: “The clear definition of mandatory coverage, in an exhaustive way, guarantees legal certainty to contracts and highlights rights and obligations in the relationship between beneficiaries and operators”.

Without the predictability of an exhaustive list, the operator claims that “there is no way to adequately calculate the resources necessary to guarantee all the coverage that the plans will have to face, which tends to the economic-financial imbalance of the contracts already in force and the increase of prices for new contracts”.

The note also indicates that the taxing role is important to protect patient safety.

Professor of Administrative Law at Uerj Gustavo Binenbojm also defends an exhaustive role. For him, the judicialization of cases is a “false solution to the problem”, because it creates an imbalance for the plans, favors only the people who go to court and causes a reflection on prices.

“It seems to me that the best solution would be one that respects the balance between the values ​​of legal certainty and respect for contracts on the one hand, and access to state-of-the-art healthcare on the other hand”, he says.

Thus, he considers that cases such as those that are going to court today should be considered by the ANS, during the updating of the list of procedures, which should happen at most every six months.

Mothers plan protest in front of STJ

Dozens of mothers plan to chain themselves in front of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) this Wednesday, 23, to pressure the Court. The demonstration is mobilized by Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, a support network for mothers, families and people with disabilities.

Andréa Werner, founder of the Institute, says that the objective is to prevent the Court from determining that the list is exhaustive and that health plans are only obliged to comply with procedures or treatments provided for by it. “People with chronic diseases, diabetes and disabilities, in addition to the elderly, will be the most affected”, considers the activist.

One of the protesters who will be at the protest is lawyer Vanessa Ziotti, mother of triplets on the autistic spectrum and legal director of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa.

Vanessa says her children were diagnosed with autism in 2019, when they were just one and a half years old. According to her, the therapies recommended by the doctors would cost R$180,000 for the three of them and were not fully foreseen in the ANS list.

So, she went to court and won an injunction that allowed her children to receive treatment for the past three years.

Before that, the children did not vocalize, hardly slept, could not stand very crowded places and did not eat properly. They were all underweight and didn’t interact with other people, not even each other.

But therapies began to change the situation. Today, they already communicate in alternative ways, eat, sleep and even go to school. “There’s one of my triplets that I didn’t know about his smile. He only started to smile after he started the therapy”, says Vanessa.

Rita Carvana, mother of a 15-year-old boy, diagnosed with epilepsy at 12 and who was only able to control her seizures with medical cannabis, says that the therapy was not included in the ANS list.

Before asking in court for coverage by the health plan, Rita spent about R$ 4,000 a month on this drug alone. “You pay for health insurance for your entire life – my son is dependent on my husband, who has been paying for the plan since 1999 – then when you need it most, it doesn’t cover what you need.”

This is also the reality of Bruna Petrini. His 3-year-old son was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and autism, and both the neuropediatrician and the pediatrician asked for techniques not included in the ANS list, which would cost about R$10,000 in the private network.

She says that it came to depend only on what the agreement covered, but the son did not have any evolution. It was only after she went to court and got the necessary therapies that she could see the development.

Bruna, who currently does not work to take care of her son, depends only on her husband’s income, so she is afraid of the injunction being revoked. “We wouldn’t be able to afford all the therapies.”