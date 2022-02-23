STJ may restrict treatments and drugs covered by plans

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) judges this Wednesday, 23, appeals that may restrict the coverage of health plans. Groups of patients and mothers of children with disabilities fear the interruption of expensive treatments granted through the courts and plan a protest at the Court’s headquarters in Brasília. The plan operators, on the other hand, claim legal certainty to make the maintenance of the service financially viable.

The judgment scheduled for today can define whether the list of treatments and remedies covered by the plans, which is established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), is exemplary or exhaustive. The list of procedures establishes the mandatory assistance coverage to be provided by the plans. Consumers complain that this list is not enough and that many necessary treatments end up not being covered. In 2019 alone, there were 112,253 consumer law lawsuits involving health plans. In total, Brazil has about 48 million beneficiaries of these agreements.

DIFFERENCES

In the exemplary interpretation, the list of procedures covered by health plans contains some items, but operators must also attend to others that have the same purposes, if there is clinical justification from the responsible physician. This has caused families to resort to Justice so that the right to coverage by the plan is guaranteed.

In the case of exhaustive interpretation, the items described in the list of procedures would be the only ones that could be required from the plans. As a result, the request for equivalent treatments could be denied, with no chance of recognition through the courts. The lack of definition presented by the STJ between the different interpretations motivated the opening of the embargoes of divergence that will be judged today. These resources aim to standardize the Court’s internal jurisprudence. Thus, the exhaustive or exemplary characteristic of the ANS list should be defined by the Court, causing solid jurisprudence that should affect all future decisions on the subject, and who has already issued an injunction to oblige health plans to extend their coverage.

The Justice of the STJ Luis Felipe Salomão, rapporteur of the case, in the judgment of the 4th class in 2019, voted in favor of the taxation of the list, arguing that considering it exemplary would restrict the free competition of health plan operators and make “the access to supplementary health for the most needy and vulnerable sections of the population”.

However, he pointed out that there may be exceptions, as in the case of drugs related to cancer treatment or drugs administered during hospital stay. In the vote, he declared that there may be specific situations in which the Court determines the provision of certain coverage that it finds to be essential.

On the other hand, in 2021, the 3rd class of the STJ had a different position, considering the role as an example. In the appeal, reported by Minister Nancy Andrighi, it is highlighted: “The qualification of the list of procedures and events in health as of a taxing nature demands from the consumer a knowledge that he, due to his condition of vulnerability, does not have and cannot be forced to have “.

IDEC

For the coordinator of the Health program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Ana Carolina Navarrete, the definition of the ANS role as exhaustive will “generate a very high risk of health plans denying necessary coverage and of proven effectiveness” . In addition, Navarrete says that the role itself is not only based on the effectiveness of treatments for patients, but also on the profitability of companies. “That is, any technology that is good or cost-effective does not come in. It cannot be too expensive either. And that puts the role in a very difficult balance.” The coordinator also considers the argument of economic imbalance on the part of health plans to be invalid. “This understanding has been like this for at least ten years and it hasn’t caused a collapse.”

In addition, according to one of the lawyers in the case at trial, Caroline Salerno, people with disabilities will be among the main affected. “In addition to addressing the issue of role, (the judgment) should be analyzed from the perspective of protecting people with disabilities, in this legal microsystem that is more sensitive and vulnerable”, she claims. The impact is still considerable among patients with serious illnesses such as cancer or epilepsy.

The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) stated that considering the role of the ANS as an example is challenging and creates an environment of judicialization that makes predictability in the performance of operators impossible. “Formulating the price of a product with no coverage limit, which includes any and all existing procedures, drugs and treatments, can make access to a health plan unfeasible and put the continuity of supplementary health in Brazil in check.”

Unimed, part of one of the actions, declared that “the clear definition of mandatory coverage, in an exhaustive way, guarantees legal certainty to contracts and highlights rights and obligations in the relationship between beneficiaries and operators”.

Professor of Administrative Law at Uerj Gustavo Binenbojm also defends an exhaustive role. For him, the judicialization of cases is a “false solution”, because it creates an imbalance for the plans, favors only people who go to court and causes a reflection on prices. “The best solution would be one that respects the balance between the values ​​of legal certainty and respect for contracts on the one hand, and access to cutting-edge healthcare on the other hand,” he says. He considers that cases such as those that are going to court today should be considered by the ANS, during the half-yearly update of the list.

mothers

Dozens of mothers plan to chain themselves in front of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) this Wednesday to pressure the Court. The mobilization is led by Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, a support network for mothers, families and people with disabilities.

Andréa Werner, founder of the Institute, says that the objective is to prevent the Court from determining that the list is exhaustive and that health plans are only obliged to comply with procedures or treatments provided for by it. “People with chronic illnesses, diabetes and disabilities, as well as the elderly, will be the most affected.”

One of the protesters who will be at the protest is lawyer Vanessa Ziotti, mother of triplets on the autistic spectrum and legal director of Lagarta Vira Pupa. Vanessa says her children were diagnosed with autism in 2019, when they were 1.5 years old. According to her, the therapies recommended by the doctors would cost R$180,000 for the three of them and were not fully foreseen in the ANS list. Thus, she went to court and won an injunction that allowed her children to receive treatment for the last three years.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.