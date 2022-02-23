STJ returns to judge coverage of treatments by health plans

The 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice should resume this Wednesday (2/23) the judgment of appeals to define whether the list of procedures for mandatory coverage of health plans is only exemplary or if it should be understood in a restricted way.

It is up to the ministers to decide, therefore, whether health plan operators may be required to cover procedures that are not listed in the list — that is, if the list of the National Health Agency (ANS) is exemplary (and therefore can be extrapolated) , or exhaustive (and must be followed to the letter, with no obligation to cover anything else).

The trial had already started in September 2021, but was suspended after a request for a view from Minister Nancy Andrighi. Before that, the rapporteur of the resources, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, voted for the exhaustiveness of the list edited by ANS, maintaining that the preparation of the list aims to protect the beneficiaries of plans, ensuring the effectiveness of the new technologies adopted in the area of ​​health, the relevance of medical procedures and the assessment of the financial impacts for the sector.

However, the rapporteur noted exceptional cases in which it would be possible to oblige an operator to cover procedures not expressly provided for by the ANS, such as therapies that are expressly recommended by the Federal Council of Medicine and have proven efficiency for specific treatments. The minister also considered it possible to adopt exceptions in the case of medicines related to the treatment of cancer and off-label prescription – when the medicine is used for a treatment not provided for in the package insert.

Scientific support

Salomão highlighted that Law 9,961/2000, which created the ANS, established the agency’s competence to prepare a list of mandatory coverage procedures. He also pointed out that the Health Plans Law (Law 9,656/1998), in its article 10, paragraph 4 — whose most recent wording was given by Provisional Measure 1,067/2021 — provides that the breadth of coverage in the scope of supplementary health , including transplants and highly complex procedures, will be established in a rule edited by the ANS.

In the doctrinal field, the minister presented positions in the sense that the list, in addition to pricing the values ​​of base coverage by health plans, shows the State’s concern in not subjecting patients to procedures that do not have scientific support, preventing beneficiaries become hostages in the chain of health products and services.

In his vote, Salomão stressed that Normative Resolution 470/2021, which will come into force next October, sets the rite for updating the list of health procedures and events. To update the current listing (ANS Resolution 465/2021), said the rapporteur, a wide public consultation was carried out, which resulted in the incorporation of 69 new procedures.

“Therefore, submission to the ANS list, in all evidence, does not privilege any of the parties to the contractual relationship, as it is a solution conceived and established by the legislator itself for harmonizing the contractual relationship”, he said.

Also according to the minister, if the list were merely exemplary, it would not be possible to define the price of coverage in the face of an indefinite or flexible list of procedures. For him, the damage to the consumer would be inevitable, as he would be overloaded with the transfer of costs to the monthly fee — preventing greater access for the population, especially the poorest —, or the economic activity of the operators would be unfeasible.

When defending the exhaustiveness of the ANS list as a way of protecting the consumer and preserving the economic balance of the health plan market, Salomão recalled that, for similar reasons, several countries adopt an official list of mandatory coverage by the plans, such as England, Italy, Japan and the United States.

ANS

In the same resolution cited by Minister Salomão, which expanded the list of authorized procedures, the collegiate board of ANS approved a change in the norm, determining that the list would become exhaustive.

Until then, article 2 of the regulation said that “operators of health care plans may offer coverage greater than the mandatory minimum provided for in this RN and its Annex”.

The 2021 version of the document included in the text that “for coverage purposes, the List of Health Procedures and Events provided in this RN and its annexes is considered exhaustive”.

Controversy

The issue reached the 2nd Section after the 4th Panel of the STJ decided to change its own jurisprudence on the subject. Until the judgment of REsp 1,733,013, the collegiate considered the role as an example, as well as the 3rd Panel, which also deals with issues of Private Law. The change of understanding in the 4th Panel was also proposed by Minister Salomão.

Among those who defend the exhaustiveness of the ANS role, the arguments are mainly of legal certainty of contracts and consumer protection — in line with Solomon’s vote in the 2nd Section. If the role is not exhaustive, argue the defenders of this current, health plan operators will have to pass on unpredictable costs to consumers.

On the other hand, the defense of the role as an example is based on the fundamental right to life and health, a constitutional principle. For this aspect, it is not up to the ANS or the plans to limit the treatments indicated by the doctor, who is, after all, the competent professional to assess what the patient needs.

Also noteworthy is the argument that the ANS list is only updated once every two years. Thus, throughout this period, scientific and technological innovations could not be absorbed and implemented in the country, which also affronts the right to health. With information from the STJ press office.

EREsp 1,886,929

EREsp 1,889,704