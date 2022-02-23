Stocks Rise, Oil Falls as Investors Watch Ukraine-Russia; IPCA-15 and more subjects that will shake the market today

U.S. futures indexes operate higher on Wednesday morning (23), while Asian markets closed mostly higher, with investors eyeing the sanctions that have already been announced on Russia, due to the deployment of its troops to strategic areas of the country. Ukraine.

On Tuesday afternoon, US President Joe Biden announced a first package of sanctions against Russia. The measures target Russian banks, the country’s sovereign debt and three individuals. In addition, Biden has promised harsher punishments if Russia continues its aggressive policy.

The European Union and the United Kingdom also announced sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

Oil prices retreated in the morning, after an appreciation yesterday (22), with the increase in tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

In Brazil, Wednesday is a busy day, with IPCA-15 February (9:00 am), which should accelerate with the pressure of education and fuel, current account data and direct investments (9:30 am), January collection ( 10:30 am), with growth of 16%, as already anticipated by Paulo Guedes.

On the corporate side, attention to the balance sheets of Gerdau, before the opening, and of Petrobras, after the closing. In exchange, expectations are high for the flow numbers, which the Central Bank will release at 2:30 pm.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. futures rose on Wednesday morning after the S&P 500 closed in correction territory amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Wall Street is betting there is a 100% chance of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. With inflation heating up, calls for a 50 basis point increase at the March meeting are accelerating.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.70%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.80%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.04%

Asia

Asian markets mostly closed on the positive side as investors watch the crisis in Ukraine deepen.

Markets in Japan did not open on Wednesday for a holiday.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.93%

Nikkei (Japan), Holiday

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.60%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.47%

Europe

European markets operate higher as investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis as they digest a series of corporate profits.

Barclays, Wolters Kluwer, Stellantis, Rio Tinto, Uniper, Danone, Henkel and Aston Martin Lagonda are among the companies that released their quarterly numbers. Barclays exceeded expectations, with net income quadrupling in 2021, led by record performance in its corporate and investment banking division.

Featured in the economic news, the eurozone’s annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) hit an all-time high of 5.1% in January, accelerating slightly from the 5% high seen in December, according to final data released this Wednesday by the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The result confirmed the preliminary estimate and came in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal.

The record CPI amplifies pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy. The ECB’s inflation target is 2%. Compared to December 2021, the eurozone CPI rose 0.3% in January, also as expected.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.57%

DAX (Germany), +0.96%

CAC 40 (France), +1.39%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.18%

commodities

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising to seven-year highs in the previous session, when it became clear that the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops to eastern Ukraine would not disrupt supplies of oil. Petroleum.

At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian oil to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear deal, has also kept prices in check.

WTI Oil, -0.65% at $91.26 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.62% at $96.24 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 0.78% to 700 yuan, equivalent to US$110.87

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +4.14% at $38,634.83 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Here, the highlight is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to February. The data will be released today (23), at 9 am, before the market opens. The consensus points to an advance of 0.7%, but Bradesco forecasts a monthly increase of 0.84% ​​and Itaú, 0.87%.

“Non-core inflation should push the index up again, mainly spending on registration fees, food items and used and new vehicles. Core inflation will also continue to be pressured, both by the prices of goods and services”, says the bank’s analysis.

euro zone

7:00 am: January CPI, expected to rise by 0.4%, according to analysts polled by the international news agency Reuters

Brazil

8:00 am: weekly IPC-S, with +0.38% expected

9 am: IPCA-15 February, with a projection of +0.85% on a monthly basis and +10.6% in the annual comparison, according to analysts consulted by Reuters

9:30 am: Current transactions January

9:30 am: foreign direct investment January

10:30 am: January Federal Collection

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

USA

9 am: Mortgage applications

18:30: Oil inventories (API) weekly

3. Fuels

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that the House has no resistance to reducing federal taxes on fuel, but considered that the measure needs to undergo an evaluation before being accepted or not.

The rapporteur of the project related to fuel prices, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rejected a proposal suggested by the Ministry of Economy to eliminate the collection of PIS and Cofins, without tax compensation, on diesel and cooking gas.

According to Senate sources, the decision is political and the senators do not want to endorse a proposal sponsored by the economic team of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

Senate PEC

The PEC on Fuels that is being processed in the Senate should have an impact of R$ 88 billion on public accounts, according to Vilma Pinto, director of the IFI. It is a value lower than that estimated by the economic team, around R$ 100 billion, but still expressive. Vilma should publish a study on a proposal in the coming weeks. The PEC does not bring compensation measures and this is one of the main problems of the proposal, said an economist during the CM Capital event. If approved, it will further worsen the first of the year estimated by the IFI at R$ 120 billion, above the R$ 120 billion, above the R$ 79 forecast. Today, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said at an event at BTG that the Fuel PECs were “definitely discarded”.

Fachin assumes presidency of the TSE in a ceremony without Bolsonaro’s participation

Minister Edson Fachin took office as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in a ceremony last night (22), at the headquarters of the Court. Fachin took over from Luís Roberto Barroso and will command the TSE until August, when he will be replaced by Alexandre de Moraes, who was sworn in as vice president of the court.

In his speech, Fachin did not mention President Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly attacked electronic voting machines and raised unfounded suspicions about the integrity of the electoral process. The president did not attend the ceremony, which was virtual.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (22), Brazil recorded 839 deaths and 101,285 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 816, down 7% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 98,131, which represents a drop of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 153,725,777 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.56% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 171,271,916 people, which represents 79.72% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 60,717,541 people, or 28.26% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras, Isa CTEEP, Minerva, Odontoprev, GPA, SulAmérica, Ultrapar, TIM and Fras-le announce results today (23), after the market closes.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) raised R$2.498 billion in a restricted share offering. 37,500,000 common shares (ON) and 57,500,000 preferred shares (PN) were issued at the price of R$ 26.30 each.

The issued shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange as of February 24, and physical and financial settlement will take place on the following day.

The funds will be used to finance the payment of the acquisition, by the company, of an equity interest in Rothy ́s Inc.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras’ shareholders approved yesterday at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) the start of the company’s privatization process. The shareholders’ green light, however, came a day after the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admitted that he considered it difficult to carry out the operation in the first half of this year, as the government had predicted.

In a meeting marked by a large number of abstentions and held virtually because of the pandemic, shareholders approved the spin-off of the Eletronuclear subsidiaries and the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu, the capitalization of the company on stock exchanges, with the dilution of the Union’s participation, and the financial conditions for privatization to take place.

It was decided that the capitalization of Eletrobras, via a primary public offering of shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), allows a dilution of the Union’s voting capital to 45%.

Petrobras ( PETR3 ; PETR4 )

The Petrobras Board of Directors (PETR3;PETR4)in a meeting held yesterday (22), approved the sale of its entire stake in a set of 4 concessions of onshore production fields, with integrated facilities, located in the state of Espírito Santo, jointly called Polo Norte Capixaba, to the company seacrest.

The total value of the Petrobras sale is up to US$ 544 million, of which US$ 35.85 million will be paid on the date of execution of the contract; US$ 442.15 million at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments provided for in contracts, depending on future Brent prices.

The oil company also approved the prepayment of R$ 6.882 billion to Petros.

Alive (VIVT3)

Vivo (VIVT3) recorded a net income of R$ 2.628 billion in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter, an increase of 103% in the annual comparison.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) reported net income of BRL 187.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 5.7% lower than reported in the same period in 2020.

Locates (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) recorded a net income of R$ 442.1 million in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 10% higher compared to the same period in 2020. Last year, the profit totaled R$ 2.043 billion, a up 95% compared to 2020.

BRF (BRFS3)

BRF (BRFS3) recorded a net income from continuing operations of R$964 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 6.9% higher than the same period in 2020.

Total corporate profit alone amounted to R$932 million, an expansion of 3.3%. In both cases, the company reversed, compared to the 3rd quarter, a net loss of R$ 271 million (continued) and R$ 277 million (corporate).

