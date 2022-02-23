Study shows that Coronavac protected 93% of healthcare workers

Coronavac had good effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 in health professionals. This is what reveals a study published in the journal Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics. According to research, Coronavac has 93% effectiveness to prevent Covid-19 in Turkey. In Brazil, the immunizer is produced by the Butantan Institute, in partnership with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Conducted by the Yildirim Beyazit University School of Medicine, between July and August of last year, the survey showed that among those most exposed to the virus, who took the vaccine, only 7% had the disease, while 50% of those who were not vaccinated were infected.

+ Fiocruz delivers first doses of 100% Brazilian vaccine against Covid-19

The test included the analysis of 628 people, of which 536 volunteers were vaccinated and 92 (14.6%) were not vaccinated against Covid-19 with CoronaVac. Of the 92 unvaccinated individuals, only one had been vaccinated with two doses of BioNTech as of June 2021. This HCP was excluded because he was fully vaccinated and the total number of unvaccinated employees was 91 (14.5%). A third dose was administered to 355 subjects; this was BioNTech in 302 (85.1%) and CoronaVac in 53 (14.9%).

Of people who were immunized with the Coronavac vaccine, 38 (or 7%) developed Covid-19 after vaccination and did not require hospitalization; 146 of them (27%) had the disease before taking the vaccine. Among the unvaccinated participants, 46 had the disease.

A phase 3 clinical study, carried out in Turkey, demonstrated the effectiveness of 83.5% of the vaccine against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 and 100% against the severe disease. The researchers concluded that the vaccine protected 65.9% against symptomatic cases, 87.5% against hospitalizations and 90.3% against hospitalizations, according to CNN.

Turkish scientists highlight the effectiveness of the immunizer “considering that approximately 80% of Covid-19 cases in our analysis occurred before vaccination of the immunized group, we believe that CoronaVac is even more effective in preventing the disease than previous data pointed out” .

