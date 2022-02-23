Subscribers get discounts on PS Store games

Sony has made a series of exclusive discounts available to PS Plus subscribers on the PS Store. With deals of up to 85% on 107 PS4 and PS5 games, the promotion still brings more than 114 add-ons and DLCs at discounted prices. The action will be valid until March 3.

Among the main offers, it is possible to enjoy kills on titles still in pre-order, such as Ghostwire: Tokyo. On the other hand, recent games like Edge of Eternity complete the package of promotions. See some options below:

Pre-order: Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – from R$299.90 to R$269.91;

Solar Ash (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 214.90 to BRL 161.17;

Visage (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 187.90 to BRL 122.13;

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PS5) – from BRL 239.90 to BRL 167.92;

Edge of Eternity (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 56.90 to BRL 51.21;

Riders Republic — Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 499.90 to BRL 249.94;

Among the main DLCs, the highlights are the expansions of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn. Check out: