Subscribers get discounts on PS Store games

Sony has made a series of exclusive discounts available to PS Plus subscribers on the PS Store. With deals of up to 85% on 107 PS4 and PS5 games, the promotion still brings more than 114 add-ons and DLCs at discounted prices. The action will be valid until March 3.
Among the main offers, it is possible to enjoy kills on titles still in pre-order, such as Ghostwire: Tokyo. On the other hand, recent games like Edge of Eternity complete the package of promotions. See some options below:
- Pre-order: Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – from R$299.90 to R$269.91;
- Solar Ash (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 214.90 to BRL 161.17;
- Visage (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 187.90 to BRL 122.13;
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PS5) – from BRL 239.90 to BRL 167.92;
- Edge of Eternity (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 56.90 to BRL 51.21;
- Riders Republic — Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 499.90 to BRL 249.94;
Among the main DLCs, the highlights are the expansions of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn. Check out:
The full list of offers for PS Plus subscribers can be accessed via this link.
For those who don’t have PS Plus, but want to take advantage of discounts…
The MeuPlayStation team kept an eye on the new “Discount Planet” promotion and indicated a selection of ten great games with price reductions for our readers. You can check this list by clicking here!